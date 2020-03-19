Monticello Swim Club makes waves

The Monticello Swim Club has had a fantastic season with some incredible wins.
The team was set to head to state, but because of the recent developments of COVID-19 the swimmers were not allowed to finish their season properly.
On Saturday, Feb. 22 the Monticello Swim Club competed at the Minnesota Achievement Championships in Alexandria.
21 athletes competed and there was 68 brand new personal best times.
On Friday, Feb. 28 through Sunday, March 1 the athletes headed to Minnesota Regional Championship in Minnetonka.
47 athletes competed and thee was 145 new personal best times.
On Friday, March 6 a senior qualified for state and got to swim in Minnesota Senior State at University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Stephen Davis competed in 100-yard fly, 100-yard backstroke, and 50-yard freestyle.
And finally, on Thursday, March 12 through Sunday, March 15 the club went to Minnesota Age Group State in Rochester.
8 individual athletes competed and there was 7 relays.
The Muskies were ready to compete in the 2020 Age Group 14&U State Championship, but were unable to swim.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
