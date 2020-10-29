Monticello suffers first loss of the season to Rogers

The Monticello football team went head-to-head with Rogers on Friday, Oct. 23, and fell 14-0.
Unfortunately due to weather practice was canceled during the week giving the team less time to prepare.
Monticello Head Coach Jason Telecky said he was thrown for a loop this week.
“Preparation for any game was difficult last week, with a practice canceled due to weather, bad field conditions to practice on, and the ongoing unknown of if that will be the team we are playing for sure. All that being said, as a coach I didn’t do enough to prepare our guys for that game. I let those factors get to me and as a result we were not as prepared as we should have been.”
The football scheduled has been thrown for a loop this season and games are constantly changing due to COVID-19 and weather conditions.
I have changed our focus moving forward, we will no longer spend as much time preparing for the other team because we really have no control over who that will be,” Coach Telecky said. “We need to focus on doing what we do better because that is what we can control.”
All the action was in the second quarter.
Rogers scored two touchdowns, making the score 14-0.
Wyatt Sawatzke had six completions out of 14 attempts and 63 yards.
Calvin Schmitz had two completions out of six attempts and 40 yards.
Schmitz had 29 rushing yards, Sam Valor had 26 yards, and Carson Kolles had 11 yards for the night.
“Rogers is the best defense we have played so far,” Coach Telecky said. “They move well and are pretty disciplined in what they do.”
Griffin Feehan had 41 receiving yards, Valor had 30 yards, Kolles had 22 yards, and Brady Thompson had 10 receiving yards for the night.
Austin Marquette led the pack with 11 total tackles, Matt Koshiol had eight, Jackson Pribyl had six, Sanders Hanson and Schmitz had five, Alex Fearing and Adam Fluekieger had four, Colby Kramer, Tyler Hoheisel, Joe Schluender, and Gus Hangsleben had three, Dawson Crouse had two, and Sawatzke, Valor, and Titus Peters each had one tackle.
The Monticello football team will play again on Friday, Oct. 30, against Owatonna at 4 p.m. at the Monticello High School Stadium.
Coach Telecky said he simply wants to get back to good football.
“Getting back to the basics, getting in the proper alignment, taking good steps, using leverage, understanding scheme, and executing at a high level.. Any team who can do that will be successful more times than not,” Coach Telecky said. “Again, that is all stuff that we can control and that has to be our focus moving forward.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
