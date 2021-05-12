Monticello sports round-up

Boys lacrosse downed by St. Cloud
The Monticello boys lacrosse team fell to St. Cloud, 11-7 on Thursday, May 6.
Magic Gavin Simon led the team with three goals for the night. He also had one assist and one ground ball. Titus Peters had one goal and two assists.
Jesse DeChene had one goal and one ground ball.
Matthew Koshiol and Reid Brentsen each scored one goal against the Tigers.
Callan Jacobson had one Magic assist.
Monticello now sits at a 3-4 record for the season.
The Magic will take on Big Lake on Thursday, May 13 at the Monticello stadium at 6 p.m.
Girls lacrosse gets 7th straight win
The Monticello girls lacrosse team improved its record to 7-0 against St. Cloud on Thursday, May 6, 14-7.
Avery Haag led the Magic team with six goals, three assists, and one ground ball.
Madison Katzenberger had four goals and two ground balls for Monticello.
Emma Cordell had three goals, two assists, and one ground ball. Morgynn spears had one goal and four assists.
Katelyn Lindberg had two assists and one ground ball for the night. Grace Kuta had one assist and three ground balls while Halle Dahlheimer had one assist and two ground balls. Magic goaltender Myra Benson had 12 saves in the net.
Girls golf swings in Mississippi 8 conference
The Monticello girls golf team took fourth place in the Mississippi 8 conference meet on Monday, May 10 at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker.
The Magic shot a 396 as a team.
Magic Lauren Dahl took eighth place over all as an individual and shot a 92.
Brianna Brant was close behind her in 11th place with a 94.
Ellie Telecky shot a 102 and Abigail shot a 102.5.
Alayna Opatz and Taylor Hess both shot a 104.
Emma Roff came in 38th place over all in the conference and shot a 121.5.
