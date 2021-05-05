Monticello Sports Round-Up

Magic girls track and field wins
The Monticello girls track and field team defeated Chisago Lakes on Thursday, April 29.
Sasha Steinbach took first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.26.
In the 1600-meter run Isabel Mahoney took first place with a time of 5:49.87.
Thalia Mendoza-Brunotte took first place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:06.64.
Hope Guertin took place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.52.
Meah Morris took first place in the 800-meter with a time of 2.45:34.
Emelia Skistad took first place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.30.
In the 3200-meter Gabby Witschen had a first-place time of 12:10.
Mandoza-Brunotte had a first place long jump of 14-11.
Steinbach had a first place triple jump of 30-00.50.
Erin Yager competed and earned first placein the high jump with a first place final of 4-02. In pole vault she scored a 7-00.
Jade Kopff took first place in shot put with a 33-08.25.
Sydney Tack earned first place in discus throwing a 104-07.
On Tuesday, May 4, the track team hosted the Mississippi 8 Conference meet. Find results of the conference meet online at www.monticellotimes.com.
Magic boys track team adds victory
The Magic boys ran to victory on Thursday, April 29 with a final score of 99 to defeatChisago Lakes (53) and St. Francis (27).
Monticello’s Jacob Cole took first place in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.1.
Sam Valor earned first with a time of 11.04 in the 100-meter dash.
Noah Mahoney ran in the 1600-meter with a first place time of 4:59.40.
Cole earned first place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.25.
In the 200-meter dash, Valor took first place with a time of 22.84.
Quinn McCalla took first in the 3200-meter with a time of 11:23.22.
Nelson Anderson took first place in the long jump with a 19:08.50.
Cole took first place in the pole vault with a 9:06.
On Tuesday, May 4, the track team hosted the Mississippi 8 Conference meet. Find results of the conference meet online at www.monticellotimes.com.
Baseball team loses to Anoka
The Magic baseball team fell to Anoka 12-2 on Friday, April 30.
Brock Woitalla and Hunter Flanigan had the pair of runs for the Magic.
Alex Fearing and Jackson Pribyl each had three hits for the Magic.Logan Raab and Falnigan each had one hit.
Pitcher Caden Ritter gave up five hits, nine runs, and had one strike-out in just under three innings of play
Cal Ulven relieved Ritter for one inning. Woitalla stepped in for the remainder of the game , givingup three runs. He recorded one strike-out..
Girls lacrosse is undefeated
The Monticello girls lacrosse team improved its record to 5-0 with an 11-2 victory over Becker on Thursday, April 29.
Morgynn Spears led the team with five goals, two assists, and two ground balls.
Emma Cordell scored four goals and added three assists, and six ground balls for Monticello.
Madison Katzenberger had one goal, one assist, and five ground balls.
Halle Dahlheimer had the final goal and three ground balls.
Goaltender Myra Benson had 16 saves and a .889 save percentage on the night.
Boys golf falls to Moorhead
The Monticello boys golf team lost to Moorhead Thursday, April 22 at Rich Springs Golf Course in Cold Spring.
Moorhead wonjwith a score of 323. Monticello’s golfers were just 16 strokes behind with a score of 339
Aaron Puppe led the Magic with an 81.
Brady Bergstrom shot an 83, Tommy Disch shot an 88, Quinten Haas shot an 87, Michael Biller shot a 100, and Dylan Lippett shot a 105.
Tennis adds another ace
The Monticello boys tennis team defeated North Branch 7-0 on Monday, May 3.
In No. 1 singles play Magic Tyler Rousslang defeated Josh Newman 6-0, 6-1.
Wyatt Kadelbach of Monticello defeated Ryan Hink, 6-1, 6-0 in No. 2 singles play.
In No. 3 singles play Ryan Schyma of Monticello defeated Ben Rossini, 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 4, Monticello’sLevi Vanderlinden defeated Drake Mellon, 6-3, 6-1.
In doubles play the Monticello tennis players all defeated their opponents.
At No. 1,Johnny May and Henry Sawatzke defeated Blake Scanlon and Brock Peterson, 6-1 , 6-2.
The No. 2 doubles duo of Jackson Bianchi and Dylan Roiger defeated Theo Carjilla and Gabe Wurdemann, 6-0, 6-0.
In No. 3 doubles, Daniel Homsombath and Brandon Fyle defeated Travis Mihajlovich and Kelly Steele. 6-0, 6-0.
