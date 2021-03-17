Monticello Sports Round-Up

Girls b-ball falls short
The Monticello girls basketball team fell to Cambridge-Isanti 64-30 on Friday, March 12.
The Magic is now ranked No. 6 in the conference.
The score was 38-20 at half time and the Blue Jackets slowly but surely chipped away.
Kathleen Lindberg had 11 points, Olivia Hanson had eight points, and Lily Manning had six points for the Magic.
The girls are rank No. 7 in the 5AAA section girls basketball tournament and will take on No. 2 Willmar on Thursday, March 18.
Riverhawks add win and loss
The North Wright County girls hockey team is No. 4 in the Lake Conference.
The Riverhawks defeated Hopkins/Park 2-0 on Thursday March 11 and fell to Hill-Murray 2-0 on Saturday, March 13.
Adrienne Hansen had both goals for North Wright County with assists going to Annica Walters, Jenna Allen, Eva Nelson, and Josie VanKuyk.
Goalie Jadyn Weiser had 14 saves in the net against Hopkins/Park.
In the first round of the section 7AA girls hockey tournament, the Riverhawks will take on Elk River on Tuesday, March 16.
Wrestling takes a backseat
The Big Lake wrestling team did not compete in the scheduled Wednesday, March 10 section matchup because athletes from other teams were diagnosed with a contagious skin disease.
gymnastics prepares for sections
The Big Lake gymnastics team will be competing at the Section Meet on Saturday, March 20 at Big Lake High School against Monticello, Becker, Chisago Lakes, North Branch, Pine City, and Princeton.
