Monticello Sports Past

50 years ago:
Thursday, Nov. 5, 1970
• The Monticello Redmen won their sixth title defeating Delano 18-12 under Head Coach Dick Bakke.
• The Big Lake football team was having a rough go of it. They played their last game of the season and lost 32-0.
The Hornets went down to their seventh consecutive loss of the season and their fifth without scoring a single touchdown.
• Big Lake’s Brian Olson was featured for playing four different positions in last week’s football game against Maple Lake. The 5-foot, 8-inch, 180-pounder started the season at offensive fullback and a linebacker on defense. He then moved to defensive end after and injury and ended the season as a guard, fullback, and linebacker. As an end Olson had 10 tackles, and at fullback he carried the ball four times for over 20 yards.
• The Minnesota’s Twin pitcher Jim Perry was in town from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Jim’s Snowmobile in Big Lake giving out autographs for free.
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, Nov. 2, 1995
• The Monticello boys cross country team came in third place in the Section 2AA championship meet just three points short of the second place team and not being able to qualify for state. Monticello scored a 117, Mankato West scored a 114, and first place runners from New Ulm scored a 78.
• The Monticello girls cross country team also took third place despite the many injuries. Monticello scored 87 points just missing a chance at competing in the state tournament.
• Monticello girls swimming fell to Centennial 98-88. Dirk Westveer was coaching and the 10 points came down to the Monticello divers not being able to keep up.
• Monticello volleyball fell to Willmar 3-1. The tried to compete and took the lead in the third match, but they couldn’t keep the momentum going.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, Nov. 4, 2010
• Zimmerman and Princeton were looking to join a new conference and leave the Mississippi 8 conference with just seven teams to compete against. Monticello and Big Lake were looking for new opponents for the 2011 season thanks to the league shake up.
• The Monticello girls cross country team took home the Section 8-2A trophy in Fergus Falls despite horrible weather including rain and snow.
• The Monticello girls volleyball team dominated St. Cloud Tech in a 3-1 victory with a team filled with capable seniors.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
