50 years ago:
Thursday, August 6, 1970
• Ladies Tuesday golf was well underway and Carol Pitt and Nancy Lauring tied for first place. Up next was Edith McPherson, Joan Kunkel, Alice Johnson, Wanda Nelson, Shirley Maus, and Jeanette Host. Lowest on even holes was Carol Pitt 23, Rita Brouillard and Bille Reany 28, Marge Fitzgerald 30, and Carol Springer 31.
• The Monticello town baseball team defeated talented Elk River 7-2. The score was tied 4-4 in the ninth inning, but Doug Strokes wailed a two run home run over the left field fence. It was quite the play. Other players Dwight Buckendahl, Bill Link, Brain Hayes, Dale Woolhouse, Steve Soltau, and Wayne Mayer ran to congratulate Stokes after his home run.
• The Monticello High School football team was looking forward to taking on opponents Howard Lake and Annandale. Howard Lake was a young team with only four or five seniors and Annandale was a strong team defensively. Everyone was looking to attend the Annandale game because the year prior the two teams met in the season opener Monticello winning 21-14.
• The Hennepin County District Court Judge Crane Winton ruled that high school hockey players were able to participate in clinics and summer hockey leagues without losing a year’s eligibility.
• The Wayside Inn baseball team won the playoffs in the Buffalo men’s league. Members of the team included: Buzz Geyen, Gary Yager, Dave Kranz, Jack Leeman, Larry Schleif, Ron Mills, Ryan Peters, Jim Cantin, Pete Peterson, Gary Holman, Doug Burkhoulder, Rich Mills, Jim Kosh, Dean A, Harry Bebo, Greg Mills, Mike Bruce, and coach Ron Peters.
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, august 3, 1995
• The Monticello Country Club was celebrating 25 years of play for the Ladies League. The women had been meeting every Tuesday at 8 a.m. since 1969. Marian Johnson and Irene King had been there the longest. They were the only charter members still playing every week. Johnson joked and said her handicap was doubling with her age. The golf course was completely taken over on Tuesdays with about 70 ladies teeing off and turning heads.
• The Monticello Yankees and White Sox Pee Wee Reese baseball teams ended their season with a loss at the regional tournament in Champlin. The Yankees fell to Springfield 14-6 and White Sox fell to Michigan 11-0.
• The Monticello 14 and under softball team finished state tournament play. They placed eighth in the tourny held on Orono. The team was sponsored by J. L. Schmitz & Sons and started the day with a 14-7 win over Prior Lake. Their next game was against Stillwater where they took the victory 17-3. They were then defeated by Farmington on Saturday 7-3. Pete Schmitz was the head coach and players were Ciara Thomas, Amanda Shore, Tiffany Erickson, Amanda Hopkins, Amy Jo Schmitz, Laurie Barlage, Terri Dircks, Michelle Fluharty, Sarah Matuska, Kristin Otterson, Jesse Savage, Gena Schmitz, and Angel Suedbeck.
• The Legion baseball team were having a comeback season to remember. Wayne Mayer was the head coach and the team defeated two big teams and counting. They took on St. Michael-Albertville 6-2 and Howard Lake 5-2. With those two victories under their belt Monti was looking forward to the District Ten Tournament.
• The Sandy Koufax baseball teams had just finished state play. No Monticello teams advanced to regional action. The Dodgers played St. Michael and lost 12-2. The Rockies took on Champlin and fell 16-1.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, august 5, 2010
• The Polecats faced Howard Lake on their home field and couldn’t pull it off. They fell 6-5. Jason Holker pitched 8.1 innings only giving up four runs. The Cats had played Howard Lake twice before in the season and couldn’t come out on top in either of those games. First they fell 8-2, then 7-5, and finally 6-5 sending Monticello to the losers bracket for a winner take all game versus Buffalo.
• Big Lake teen Dalton Sonenstahl made an appearance at the high school bull riding circuit following in his cousins footsteps and made quite the impression. He was just 17-years-old at the time and had already earned a place on the 2009 top 10 Minnesota high School Rodeo All Star Team. Dalton’s cousin Shorty Dorweiler started the Hamel Rodeo 19 years ago. It was a family sport to say the least. Dalton said he started riding when he was just 4-years-old.
• Two members of the Monticello Swim Club participated in the Minnesota Swimming Long Course State Championships held at the U of M July 29 through Aug. 1. Caley Oquist, 16 of Monticello and Laurin Ebert, 10 of Big Lake each qualified to swim in seven events at the tournament. Oquist took on the 50 meter freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke, 100 butterfly, 100 breast stroke, and 200 meter individual medley. Ebert swam in the 50 meter freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 50 backstroke, 100 backstroke, 50 butterfly, and 200 individual medley.
• Schlenner Winner’s Cory Ritter, Cory Nuest, Kris Schwickerath, and Bill Buckentine took the team trophy at the Magic boys’ basketball booster golf tournament, held at Monticello Country Club.
• Seven shooters from the Buffalo area represented Minnesota in Rogers, Ark., over the Independence Day weekend. The Buffalo Youth Shooting Sports team finished 7th place overall in the competition with a team score of 2,335 out of a possible 2,500 points. The shooting positions consisted of prone, sitting, kneeling, and standing, as well as a written test for a possible individual score of 500 and a team total of 2,500.
