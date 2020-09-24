Monticello splashes to victory over Big Lake

The Hornets and the Magic met face to face in the pool on Thursday, Sept. 17.
Monticello added another win to their season 99-79, but Big Lake made it interesting and almost came back in the final events of the meet.
Monticello swimming head coach Mike Stein said he was happy with the win, but there’s always room for improvement as a team.
“Overall it was a strong showing for the team. We are always looking for complete performances,” Stein said. “The times and places that were earned were good, but there were a few technique items that we will continue to work on.”
In the first event of the night, the 200 medley relay, Monticello came out strong.
Lorna Belchak, Rose Urick, Abigail Johnson and McKenna Biegler took first place with a time of 2:01.09.
Summer Olson, Alexis Welle, Julia Danielson, and Elsie Anselment took second place, adding more points for the Magic, with a time of 2:03.82.
Big Lake took the third-place spot with a time of 2:09.15 from swimmers Katlyn Emerson, Brynlee Hillukka, Emilie Kirchoff, and Emilie Vega.
The score was 12-2.
In the 200 free Monticello’s Jade Kopff swam a first-place time of 2:11.20. Adrienne Yender was next with a time of 2:18.67.
Hornet Kirchoff came in third place (2:24.90).
The score after the second event was 24-6 with the Magic in the lead.
Belchak (2:24.72) swam for first in the 200 IM, and Hadley Branson (2:33.97) swam to second place for Monticello.
For Big Lake, Allie Thompson swam for third with a time of 2:42.01.
Monticello continued to take the first and second time slot and Big Lake continued to swim for third.
In the 50 free Biegler took first place with a time of 27.26, Olson took second place with a time of 27.64, and Vega took third place with a time of 27.73.
The score was now 48-14, Monticello up.
Big Lake earned some points back, taking first and second place in diving.
Brittany Krumrei scored a 217.85 and Madison Svien scored a 178.30.
The score was 52-26.
Next up was the 100 fly.
Jaden Anderson from Big Lake took first place with a time of 1:08.29.
Danielson from Monticello took second place with a time of 1:08.99.
“Big Lake always has talented athletes,” Stein said. “We knew there would be several places in the lineup where we would be tested. Fortunately, the depth of our team carried us to a victory. It is during meets like this that the team aspect really shines through.”
In the 100 free Monticello took the top three time slots.
Biegler had a time of 58.76, Olson finished with a time of 1:02.49, and Elizabeth Sampson had a time of 1:07.66.
The score was 74-36.
In the 500 free Monticello’s Anselment (5:51.34), Branson (6:04.75), and Serayna Greenwaldt (6:07.97) placed first through third.
Monticello took first place in the 200 relay as well.
McKenna Stachowski, Welle, Yender, and Olson swam together for a time of 1:55.34.
The scoreboard had Monticello ahead 99-41.
This is when Big Lake tried to make a comeback.
In the 100 backstroke Big Lake took first through third place. Kirchoff, Emerson, and Claire Ireland swam times of 1:11.66, 1:12.25, and 1:22.34 – bringing the score to 99-54.
The Hornets continued to take first through third place in the final two events.
Monticello knows they need to improve in these last few events. Stein has been using the Monticello livestream to help tweak things in practice.
“We are always looking to improve on the little things,” Stein said. “This includes breath control, speed of turns, and especially technique when swimming tired. The livestream recordings have given us a great tool for reflecting on performances. Athletes can now go back and watch for those little things and use that as motivation moving forward.”
In the 100 breaststroke Rowan Payne, Emma Jacobs, and Shelby Goracke finished with times of 1:31.99, 1:37.84, and 1:46.02.
In the 400 relay Thompson, Vega, Anderson and Kirchoff swam a 4:11.16. Emerson, Jadyn Kluk, Jenna Nygaard, and Ireland swam a 4:53.68. Hannah Clark, Emma Forpahl, April Gerth, and Greta Schwirtz swam a 5:21.54.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough for Big Lake to take the lead.
The final score was 99-79, giving the Magic another win for the season.
“This season is unlike any other,” Stein said. “The COVID guidelines have changed the look and feel of meets. However, the team has been so resilient through it all. They continue to remain motivated and supportive of each other. I am proud of the attitudes they bring day after day. Early in the season, Coach Urick reminded us all to treat every day in the pool as if it were our last. This has been on our minds ever since. We will make the most of this opportunity.”
