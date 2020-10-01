You are the owner of this article.
Monticello soccer teams both on a roll with wins this week

Modaff
By Jessie Meyen

The Monticello soccer teams have had quite the successful season.

The boys team has had seven wins and two ties.

The girls team has had five wins, two losses, and two ties.

In the past two games the Monticello boys team has kept their opponent to zero points, proving disciplined defense.

On Friday, Sept. 25 the Monticello boys soccer team defeated North Branch 2-0.

Jared Frie and Andrew Frickel had the goals and Ty Modaff and Jakob Richards had the assists.

On Monday, Sept. 28 Monticello shut down Becker in an 8-0 game.

Mason Beaumaster, Tate Jacobson, and Jordan Horst each had two goals for the night.

Jacob Roff and Ben Rowan each had a single goal.

Ty Modaff, Antonio Portillo, Jacobson, Brady Wright, and Frickel each had one assist.

The boys play again on Friday, Oct. 2 against St. Francis on the home field at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, Sept. 24 the Monticello girls soccer team fell to Buffalo 3-2.

Josie Braun and Mackenzie Dunn each had goals for the Magic.

On Friday, Sept. 25 the girls took on North Branch and resulted in a 2-2 tie.

Lucy Schaffer and Olivia Hanson had goals for the night.

On Monday, Sept. 28 Monticello earned a big win against Becker in a 7-1 victory.

Sophia Haase had two goals for the Magic.

Peyton Grandia, Bella Vasoli, Schaffer, and Olson each had one goal.

The girls hit the field again on Friday, Oct. 1 at St. Francis.

Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com

