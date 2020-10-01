Monticello soccer teams both on a roll with wins this week

The Monticello soccer teams have had quite the successful season.
The boys team has had seven wins and two ties.
The girls team has had five wins, two losses, and two ties.
In the past two games the Monticello boys team has kept their opponent to zero points, proving disciplined defense.
On Friday, Sept. 25 the Monticello boys soccer team defeated North Branch 2-0.
Jared Frie and Andrew Frickel had the goals and Ty Modaff and Jakob Richards had the assists.
On Monday, Sept. 28 Monticello shut down Becker in an 8-0 game.
Mason Beaumaster, Tate Jacobson, and Jordan Horst each had two goals for the night.
Jacob Roff and Ben Rowan each had a single goal.
Ty Modaff, Antonio Portillo, Jacobson, Brady Wright, and Frickel each had one assist.
The boys play again on Friday, Oct. 2 against St. Francis on the home field at 7 p.m.
On Thursday, Sept. 24 the Monticello girls soccer team fell to Buffalo 3-2.
Josie Braun and Mackenzie Dunn each had goals for the Magic.
On Friday, Sept. 25 the girls took on North Branch and resulted in a 2-2 tie.
Lucy Schaffer and Olivia Hanson had goals for the night.
On Monday, Sept. 28 Monticello earned a big win against Becker in a 7-1 victory.
Sophia Haase had two goals for the Magic.
Peyton Grandia, Bella Vasoli, Schaffer, and Olson each had one goal.
The girls hit the field again on Friday, Oct. 1 at St. Francis.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.