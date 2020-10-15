Monticello soccer kicks off section play

The No. 4 ranked Monticello girls soccer team faced No. 13 Mayer-Lutheran in the first round of the Section 6A Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
The Magic girls soccer team kicked off section play with a 4-0 win over Mayer Lutheran.
Miah Olson earned herself a hat trick.
And Mackenzie Dunn also had a goal for the night.
Lucy Schaffer finishes with a hat trick of assists.
Kallie Finkbeiner had a shutout for the game against Mayer-Lutheran in the net.
