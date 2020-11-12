Monticello Signing Day

On Wednesday, Nov. 11 five Monticello High School athletes signed their letters of intent from the comfort of their own homes.
Emma Cordell with be attending Notre Dame College, in Cleveland, Ohio to play lacrosse.
During her time at Monticello High School she played tennis, basketball ,and lacrosse. Cordell will study to gain a Nursing degree.
Miah Olson will be attending Bemidji State University here in Minnesota to continue playing soccer.
She committed in September to pursue a degree in Nursing.
Mason Soucy will head to Aurora University to play lacrosse in Aurora, Illinois.
After one more boys lacrosse season in the Spring of 2021, Soucy has his eye on the major, Parks and Recreation Management.
Morgynn Spears will be attending Upper Iowa University to play lacrosse in Fayette, Iowa.
She will major in Elementary Education because of her love for the small town school community feel in Monticello.
Bree Yetzer is taking her next steps to play lacrosse at Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
With one more lacrosse season left to play, Yetzer looks forward to pursuing a degree in Biological Laboratory Science.
