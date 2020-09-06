You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monticello shuts down Big Lake 9-0

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
soccer

Monticello and Big Lake were ready to face off.

Monticello defeated Becker on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2-0.

Big Lake fell to Princeton 6-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 1

Unfortunately, the Big Lake boys couldn't make anything happen and they fell to Monticello 9-0 in their fourth game of the season.

In the first high action play of the game, Monticello's Ty Modaff dribbled up the right side of the field and scored with 23:06 left in the first half.

Antonio Patio in about the same spot as Modaff scored next for Monticello with 20:36 on the clock.

Jordan Horst was next - exactly seven seconds later with a swift kick near the net on the left side of the field.

Big lake was looking frustrated, but not giving up.

The score was 3-0 with Monticello in the lead.

Tate Jacobson was next to score with 16:34 left in the first half.

The goalkeeper from Big Lake, Tyler Huver went to block a shot close to the net and Jacobson was tipped the ball, leaving the net wide open for him.

The score was 4-0.

Modaff earned another on a free kick making it 5-0.

Monticello went on to score four more goals in the second half.

Monticello will face Chisago Lakes on Friday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. in Monticello.

Big Lake will face Princeton on Friday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. in Princeton.

Load comments