Monticello shuts down Big Lake 9-0

Monticello and Big Lake were ready to face off.
Monticello defeated Becker on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2-0.
Big Lake fell to Princeton 6-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 1
Unfortunately, the Big Lake boys couldn't make anything happen and they fell to Monticello 9-0 in their fourth game of the season.
In the first high action play of the game, Monticello's Ty Modaff dribbled up the right side of the field and scored with 23:06 left in the first half.
Antonio Patio in about the same spot as Modaff scored next for Monticello with 20:36 on the clock.
Jordan Horst was next - exactly seven seconds later with a swift kick near the net on the left side of the field.
Big lake was looking frustrated, but not giving up.
The score was 3-0 with Monticello in the lead.
Tate Jacobson was next to score with 16:34 left in the first half.
The goalkeeper from Big Lake, Tyler Huver went to block a shot close to the net and Jacobson was tipped the ball, leaving the net wide open for him.
The score was 4-0.
Modaff earned another on a free kick making it 5-0.
Monticello went on to score four more goals in the second half.
Monticello will face Chisago Lakes on Friday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. in Monticello.
Big Lake will face Princeton on Friday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. in Princeton.
