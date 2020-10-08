The September and October driver’s classes we scheduled with the Minnesota Safety Council filled to capacity fast and I’m happy to say that we were able to book more.
Four-hour refresher courses designed for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held at our center on November 19 and December 10, both from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. People age 55+ are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount after completing a course. Please mail $20 (cash or check) to the senior center in advance and checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. You can also drop your payment off at the center. Class size is limited, people must register in advance, and masks are required. Call the center at 763-295-2000 to sign up.
People also need to sign up in advance to get their toenails cut at our center.
People age 60+ can utilize this valuable service, provided by Wright County Public Health, on Tuesday, October 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
You should call Patty Larson at 763-682-7460 to schedule your appointment. The cost is $15, and no one will be denied service due to inability to pay.
There is no cost for people to come and watch movies that we show every Monday at 1 p.m. on the community center’s big screen. The movie may be a new release or a memorable classic. You can call the senior center at 763-295-2000 on Monday mornings to find out which movie will be shown. If you own a DVD you think others may enjoy that we could borrow, please contact the senior center (G or PG ratings only). As with all senior center events, you do need to register in advance.
If you want to get your blood pressure checked on Tuesday, October 13, please call the center.
Staff from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will be at the senior center from 11 a.m. to noon that day to provide this important health screening.
Please help us spread the word if you know someone who would be interested.
Caring for a family member, friend, neighbor?
Helping to care for a loved one from afar? If so, be sure to check out the Caregiver Support Group that meets at the senior center on Wednesday, October 14 from 1:30-3 p.m.
This group provides both support and education and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers. Call the center at 763-295-2000 to reserve your spot.
We would like to extend a free one hour of virtual education about dementia on October 14 at either 2 or 7 p.m. Please consider signing up to become a Dementia Friend - you can learn a lot in an hour.
The one-hour session is a face-to-face discussion led by a Dementia Friends Champion; it’s not a formal training or education session.
The session is informal and includes fun activities and interaction. You’ll learn what dementia is and tips for communicating with people who have dementia.
We will email you the Zoom link so you can participate from home. Please contact Pam at the senior center to obtain the link to the very simple registration. If you need help setting up Zoom, just let us know.
If you are caring for someone with dementia, please consider participating the Virtual Memory Café that is coming up.
A Virtual Memory Cafe is a safe and comfortable online place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others via Zoom. The group will also provide an opportunity for mutual support and an exchange of information – all without leaving home!
The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. on October 21. Please contact the senior center to register, 763-295-2000. If you’re unable to attend virtually from your home, we will provide a safe, in-person option at the senior center. Funding for this program is thru a Minnesota Board on Aging Dementia Grant.
Six Trivia Contest sheets that were turned in had all the answers correct and they were from Jeanne Christy, Krisie Garvin, Karen Hanson, Barb & Tom Liefert, Paul & Dianne Klein, and Pete Stupar.
Karen’s name was randomly drawn as the winner of the $10 prize. If you enjoy a challenge, stop by the center and pick up an October Trivia Contest sheet.
You can also go to the senior centers Facebook page or city of Monticello’s website to get a copy.
In closing this week’s article, I really want to give a big shout out to Willows Landing, the new senior living facility being built out by County Road 39. When attending a Chamber of Commerce meeting a couple months ago, staff from that facility gave a small hand sanitizer container to everyone in attendance. Each container had a clip so it could attach to a purse, briefcase, etc.
I called Willows Landing and asked if they would consider donating some to the senior center that I could distribute to our participants.
Well, they donated hundreds of them that I can’t wait to give away! Thanks, Willows Landing, for your generosity!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.