Monticello Senior Center

There may still be room for you to come to the community center to play Halloween bingo on Friday, Oct. 30.
I submitted this article this past Monday morning and at that time there were a few spaces left and you can give us a call at 763-295-2000 to see if that is still the case.
The games will begin at 1 p.m. and there is no charge to play.
Getting their toenails expertly cut can be a real treat if people are unable to do it themselves. Wright County Public Health staff will be at our center on Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to provide this valuable service.
The cost is $15, and no one will be denied service due to inability to pay. People need to sign up in advance and should call Patty Larson at 763-682-7460 to find out if appointments are still available.
If the thought of travel appeals to you, be sure to mark your calendars and join us for a Zoom travel show on Oct. 26. It starts at 11:15 a.m. Landmark Tours staff will discuss the changes to the travel industry, as well as talk about the group tours they have ready to book for the second half of 2021 & moving into 2022.
If you need help setting up Zoom just let us know—our HOME Program offers free basic Tech Support!
If you are caring for someone with dementia, please consider participating the Virtual Memory Café that is coming up.
A Virtual Memory Cafe is a safe and comfortable online place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others via Zoom.
The group will also provide an opportunity for mutual support and an exchange of information – all without leaving home!
The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. on Oct. 21. Please contact the senior center to register, 763-295-2000. If you’re unable to attend virtually from your home, we will provide a safe, in-person option at the senior center. Funding for this program is thru a Minnesota Board on Aging Dementia Grant.
Do you need help with leaf raking, household chores, changing the battery in a smoke detector on your vaulted ceiling? The senior center’s HOME Program can assist older adults with these and many other maintenance and cleaning both indoors and out.
Help is available on a sliding fee scale and staff take precautions to ensure safety.
These services are available for both Monticello and Big Lake residents. Contact Joe, HOME Program coordinator, at 763-416-7969 for more information. Joe is generally at our senior center on Thursdays in the afternoon and you can call him to make an appointment.
You can call the senior center at 763-295-2000 to make a Legal Aid appointment. This free service will be available at our center on Monday, Oct. 26. Staff can help people age 60+ with a wide variety of legal issues. You can give us a call for more information.
The nurse was not available to come to our center to check blood pressures earlier this week. We have rescheduled this health screening service for Tuesday, Oct. 27. Please let us know if you plan to come any time between 11 a.m. and noon to get your blood pressure checked.
Thanks to Senior Community Services, the non-profit agency I have worked for as your senior center director for the past 28 years, our center has a new website! It is still a work in progress, as it is quite time-consuming entering all the information. But is it ever worth it! Please go to monticelloseniorcenter.org and check it out.
