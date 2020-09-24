Monticello Senior Center Updates

We are able to safely offer participation opportunities for a number of senior center activities. All activities include properly spaced set ups and disinfecting is done before and after each event. And there are plenty of hand sanitizing stations around the center. The activities that are active include Bible Study, bike group, billiards, bingo, blood pressure checks, Book Club, Caregiver Support Group, ceramics, computer use, Dementia Friends training, driver’s classes, foot clinic, HOME Program, Legal Aid, Memory Café, Movie Mondays, shuffleboard, and tech support. Please give us a call at 763-295-2000 to register for any of the events. I would LOVE to see you at the center!
I am pleased to say that a very popular senior center activity will be starting again soon. The Monticello Community Center gym will be available for people age 55+ to play Pickleball on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-11 a.m. starting October 1. The capacity in the gym is 20. Participants need to have an MCC membership and register in advance online (preferred) or by calling 763-295-2954. All participants must review and follow MCC’s COVID-19 procedures, found on www.monticellocommunitycenter.com Specific USAPA COVID-19 Return to Play Guidance on Safe Return to Play should be followed and copies are available in the senior center.
You can get your flu shot at the senior center on Friday, October 2 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Both the regular and high dose vaccines (recommended for people age 65+) will be available. Medicare and other health insurance companies will be billed, so be sure to bring your insurance card. Appointments are required and you can call us at 763-295-2000 to make yours.
We also ask you to sign up in advance to come and watch the movies we will be showing on Mondays at 1 p.m. The movies will be shown in the large community center Mississippi Room and we can very safely space people out in that room so more people can attend. The movie may be a new release or a memorable classic. You can call the senior center on Monday mornings at 763-295-2000 to find out which movie will be shown that day. I invite you to call us to register to come and watch one or all of the Movie Mondays features.
Our first driver’s class held in partnership with the Minnesota Safety Council took place this week and went very well. Another four-hour refresher course designed for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on Tuesday, October 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. People age 55+ are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount. Please mail $20 (cash or check) to the senior center in advance and checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. Class size is limited, people must register in advance, and masks are required.
19 people were part of our senior center Poker Walk last week and really seemed to have a good time. In fact, they enjoyed themselves so much that every one of them did a second walk. Arlys Lund was the lucky one. She had a pair of 10’s in the first walk and three 3’s in the second. So, she was the winner of both Poker Walks! I want to thank Dee Christy and Paul Klein for their help with this event.
The October newsletters are back from the publisher. Please stop by the center to pick up a copy. A copy is posted on the senior center Facebook page. You can also access the newsletter on the city of Monticello’s website. Just click on “city services” and then “senior center.”
Work is being done on a new Monticello Senior Center website and I am very excited about it! I will report more about it soon. I hope you have a great week.
