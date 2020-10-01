Monticello Senior Center update

Our Dog Day Thursdays have come to an end and they were very well attended.
We served a tasty hot dog meal to about 110 people in September. They not only came for the meal, but also for the socialization. People were very safely distanced and yet spent a lot of time chatting with others.
It was awesome! Special thanks go to volunteers Marge Arndt, Deanine Christy, and Paul Klein for their help.
We couldn’t have done these events without them!
I know this is down the line yet, but with how fast time seems to go, I want to mention it now.
People age 55+ can come to the community center to play Halloween bingo on Friday, October 30. The games will begin at 1 p.m. There is no charge to play and people do need to sign up in advance. Cash prizes will be given to the game winners and everyone will receive a treat bag prior to leaving. Space is limited, so sign up soon by calling us at 763-295-2000. Join us for a scary good time!
Getting sick can be scary and we may be able to help you prevent that from happening. You can get your flu shot at the senior center on Friday, October 2 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Both the regular and high dose vaccines (recommended for people age 65+) will be available. Medicare and other health insurance companies will be billed, so be sure to bring your insurance card.
Appointments were required but you can call us at 763-295-2000 to see if you can still get in.
You can give us a call if you plan to come and attend the Book Club meeting on Thursday, October 8. The group will discuss the book they read and pick up the new one. Mary Micke is the facilitator and does an excellent job.
If you are interested in our Book Club, please call us and come to check it out.
If you want to get your blood pressure checked on Tuesday, October 13, please call the center.
Staff from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will be at the senior center from 11 a.m. to noon that day to provide this important health screening. Please help us spread the word if you know someone who would like to take advantage of this event.
Most of us know someone with dementia. Do you want to become more knowledgeable about the disease?
We would like to extend a free one hour of virtual education about dementia on October 14 at either 2 or 7 p.m. Please consider signing up to become a Dementia Friend - you can learn a lot in an hour.
The one-hour session is a face-to-face discussion led by a Dementia Friends Champion; it’s not a formal training or education session. The session is informal and includes fun activities and interaction. You’ll learn what dementia is and tips for communicating with people who have dementia.
We will email you the Zoom link so you can participate from home. Please contact Pam at the senior center to obtain the link to the very simple registration. If you need help setting up Zoom, just let us know.
If you are caring for someone with dementia, please consider participating the Virtual Memory Café that is coming up. A Virtual Memory Cafe is a safe and comfortable online place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others via Zoom. The group will also provide an opportunity for mutual support and an exchange of information – all without leaving home! We want to extend an invitation for you and your loved one to be part of this amazing group.
If you need help setting up Zoom or learning how to connect to a Zoom meeting, no worries – our HOME program is happy to help! The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. on October 21. Please contact the senior center to register, 763-295-2000. If you’re unable to attend virtually from your home, we will provide a safe, in-person option at the senior center. Funding for this program is thru a Minnesota Board on Aging Dementia Grant.
A huge “thank you” goes out to Cheryl Thelen for the generous contribution she made to the center in memory of her mom, Margaret Condon.
The money has been earmarked for us to host events post-COVID catered to those with dementia.
It will be great when we can get back to more in-person activities again! Margaret’s name will be added to the senior center Memorial & Gift Plaque.
The annual Monticello Senior Center election and Annual Meeting was held last week.
There weren’t many people in attendance, but those that were there made it a good meeting and I thank them for taking the time to attend.
Marian Feather and Bob Mueller were each voted in for a second three-year term on the Board of Directors and I look forward to the opportunity to continue working with them in that capacity.
I hope you are able to get out and see some of the beautiful fall colors.
I was up in Alexandria this past weekend and some of the trees were absolutely breathtaking!
