Jeff Hegle
Address: 19077 181st Ave., Big Lake, MN 55309
Professional background: I was a middle school teacher at the Monticello Middle School for 7 years and have worked at St. Cloud State University the last 20 years. I have served on the Monticello School board for 12 years.
Community Service Groups/Organizations: N/A
Prior Service: 12 years on the Monticello School Board.
1. I feel there are many positive things happening in our district, I hope to continue this trend and continue to help in moving the district forward.
2. I have served on the Big Lake School Board for 8 years, treasurer of the district for 4 years. I spent a lot of time understanding the complex educational funding formula, this allows me to ask difficult questions and look for cost saving measures and smart funding of our school district while remaining transparent with our tax payers.
3. I feel I am a good communicator, listener and able to evaluate situations and make good decisions.
4. I would hope to reduce class sizes, continue to work well with our employees and provide safe and inclusive environments for our students. The continued need to maintain and improve our technology, the updating of curriculum to meet the most recent standards and maintenance of our facilities.
5. Technology plays a huge role and will continue to play an even larger role as we develop our own online school and we continue to provide different opportunities for our students. We need to find a balance though with screen time and in person contact time.
6. Unfortunately, as times have changed the school district has been asked to do more and more of these things. We have to provide more counseling and mental health support for our students. I believe we have taken huge steps for our community in providing 2 meals a day for students. A large part of the up coming referendum has dollars set aside for these items.
7. I have served on the budget committee multiple times while serving on the school board.
8. We do not have three areas where we can cut expenses.
9. None.
Jamie Sieben
Address: 1035 94th St. NW, Monticello
Professional background: Served in the Army National Guard for 13 years, Worked as an executive team leader for Target for seven years, business owner for 11 years
Community Service Groups / Organizations:
I volunteered with the Boys and Girls club in Saint Cloud weekly teaching nutrition classes to school age children. I was part of the Warrior to Citizen group in Saint Cloud. As a business owner I’ve also had the unique opportunity to hold fundraisers for causes close to those in our community such as ALS Foundation, Make a wish Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of Saint Cloud.
Prior City, County or school civic Service: No
1. I want to give back to the community that has given my family and I a great place to live. I personally have 2 children in the district and I think educating our youth is one of our greatest responsibilities. I believe I will bring unique experiences and perspectives to the table so we can continue doing great things in our district.
2. From my experiences in business, National Guard and working corporate America I’ve learned the value of listening, brainstorming, creative thinking and working together to accomplish great things. My experiences range from being a company commander of 200 troops to running my own business while guiding and mentoring 20 other brick and mortar businesses on my team to be successful. In the military I’ve had experiences in having to make difficult decisions in changing environments and making sure it is communicated effectively down to the last Soldier. In uncertain times like today I believe these skills are invaluable and something I can share to build upon the great work already being done in our district.
3. For the Monticello district to be rated the Best across the board in our area for education. For our teachers and students to have smaller class sizes, and the latest resources and training necessary to have the greatest impact.
4. Today ensuring we have the technology necessary for teachers and students to keep up with our changing environments and that the curriculum is exceeding standards so teachers and students can thrive.
5. Necessary, always changing and important. In today’s environment it has never been more important to have technology working with us to keep our students engaged in school and in home learning environments. Ensuring our students and teachers have what they need is a top priority. However, I also believe that hands-on learning is equally important and in some cases more important given the topic that is being taught. I desire for our teachers to have the ability to give our students what they need to learn, understand, apply and thrive! Our district has gotten really creative with outdoor learning and I’d like to continue to build upon that.
6. I believe we have a great responsibility in this! In many cases our educators are our first line in detecting these types of things. Our educators also have influence with students and need to have the proper resources and training on what to do in each instance to have the most positive impact. Silence is not an answer but empowering our educators with steps and resources is important and can make a difference.
7. I’ve dealt with complicated budgets in every professional role I have been in, from military to my own business and corporation.
8. I do not see budget cuts in our immediate future. Today we are in a season that the number one focus should be on ensuring our students and teachers have what they need in today’s learning environment. Being responsible stewards and working with the state and applying for grants and funding to assist in the new needs is a top priority. Creativity is key.
Kathy Ziebarth
(Legal: Kathryn Elizabeth Ziebarth) Address: 19629 180th Ave. NW Big Lake, MN 55309
Professional background: My husband and I co-own an anesthesia staffing business for small, rural MN hospitals. I am a licensed Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, as well as a licensed Advanced Practice Registered Nurse. In addition to providing nurse anesthesia services at many rural hospitals in MN, WI, and Montana, I also taught in the graduate school nurse anesthesia programs at the University of Minnesota and St. Mary’s University, where I was a didactic faculty instructor specializing in Regional Anesthesia, Obstetrical Anesthesia, and professional practice topics. I served as clinical coordinator, and received the Outstanding Faculty award in 2010 from St. Mary’s University.
I am a military veteran and served in the US Air Force on active duty as a Captain, Senior Flight Nurse, from 1988-1996. I served as USAF Reserve Senior Flight Nurse Officer at the Minneapolis/ St. Paul Air Reserve Station from 1996-2006. During my military service I was stationed at stateside locations, as well as an extended tour in Japan and the Pacific theater, and received service awards and medals. I was deployed to King Abdul Aziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia during the Gulf War with the 4410th Airlift Squadron, and was awarded an Aerial Achievement Medal for my service.
From 1986 to 1988 I was a pediatric intensive care nurse at University Hospitals of Cleveland. I graduated from Kent State University in Ohio in 1986, Brooks Air Force Flight Nurse School in 1991, and in 1998 the Minneapolis VA School of Anesthesia, while attending the University of Minnesota for graduate school.
Community Service Groups/Organizations: I have been an active member of the Minnesota Association of Nurse Anesthetists for 22 years, and am currently a member of the Government Relations Committee, where I also served as Chair for many years. In these roles, I have worked closely with professional industry leaders and lobbyists, and have given testimony to the Licensing Division Committee of the MN House of Representatives. I served on the Board of Directors for the NE Area Health Education Center in Hibbing, MN for approximately 10 years. The Area Health Education Centers (AHEC) Program is a federally funded program established to improve access to health practitioners in medically underserved areas. I have also served as a stage manager for local community theater and youth theater and music productions in Elk River, Monticello, and in the Twin Cities. I have travelled extensively in Europe as a medical volunteer for a Twin Cities youth performing arts group. Our family supports Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child, as well as a medical mission group which serves a hospital in Haiti.
Prior Service: I served as a volunteer at Pinewood Elementary as a Great Books group leader for approximately 5 years, and I served as a field trip and auditorium sound system volunteer at the Middle School. I have served for about 10 years on the Monticello School District Curriculum Advisory Committee, and Social/ Emotional Learning Curriculum Committee. For the past 2 years I served on the Monticello district Scholarship Committee, which was an extremely moving experience as I read the compelling and uplifting life stories of many of our graduating students. I am also currently serving on the newly formed Monticello District Covid Committee.
1. Health care and education are very much connected in the prosperity of communities, and these are often key concerns of citizens. My role as a health care professional motivates me to be engaged in the concerns of growing children and families, and our public school is a critical component of a thriving Monticello community. Especially during this very challenging and frustrating Covid pandemic, the connections between health, healthcare, and education have never been more important. Having a deep understanding of how our MN healthcare and hospital system is functioning helps me to appreciate the huge challenges Monticello schools face educating children in the uncertain times of this pandemic.
With service on the Curriculum Advisory Committee for many years, I have experienced being part of the discussions and planning for some of the most complex and impactful changes in the district, including the tenure of 3 superintendents, major building projects, substantial curriculum changes—some of which have been controversial, rapidly changing standardized testing mandates, district growth, and now the immense challenges of the coronavirus pandemic on children, families, teachers, and our community. This perspective will help me as I learn the many new skill sets of an effective school Board member.
2. I have experience on many hospital committees, and assisted in the planning for permanent closure and re-location of a community hospital. Prior experience on boards and committees will be helpful anchors as I learn a new role on our public school Board. I bring the knowledge and experience of working as a university faculty member for 2 higher education programs, which will be beneficial in the continuum of K-12 to adult college and career education.
I have lived and worked in many places and different cultures, both as a military member, and a civilian, and bring that broad perspective to my involvement. As a parent of 2 children who have attended Monticello Schools, I have the perspective of knowing where we have been as a district, and the benefit of imagining the possibilities as we move forward to meet these difficult challenges during the Covid pandemic. At different points in time, my children have been in all five buildings—Eastview, Little Mountain, Pinewood, the Middle School, and the High School. So I have personally experienced the evolution of the mission and function of each building on our family journey.
3. One of the things I am most satisfied with over the years is that I perceive the communication between the district leaders and families to be vastly more transparent and improved. I specifically credit Superintendent Olson for making communication with families a top priority. This serves to strengthen the bond between families and district leaders in their cooperative vision for the future of the district. I hope to promote the flow of information even more in both directions—from families to the school administrators and Board, and from the administrators and Board back to the students and families. I also hope to promote transparency and accountability in every possible aspect of budget, contract, curriculum, and policy decision making. I would also like to explore more use of community experts to fill certain needs within the new education models. I would like to be involved with financial sustainability planning to hopefully lessen the impact of unforeseen financial challenges on the district. I would like to advocate for more proactive planning for curriculum changes, better anticipate staffing needs, and expand curricular and co-curricular opportunities for students at each level. I’d like to see even more college and career planning incorporated into high school planning, possibly by partnering with community businesses and experts.
4. It’s been about 5 years since the board asked voters for an increase in property taxes, and this November voters will be asked to approve a $6 million operating referendum. For an average district home, property owners will be asked to pay an additional $41/ month in taxes. Since the 2015 referendum, very serious funding challenges have occurred, beginning with with the state special education funding formula change that created a shortfall of nearly a million dollars for the district. Very hard and unpopular decisions, including staffing changes, had to be made as a result. The Covid crisis has necessitated the rapid development of completely new educational plans and programs, straining the already pinched pre-Covid budget. Decreasing class sizes will mean hiring additional licensed and non-licensed staff, and spreading out into new locations for nature based classrooms require additional security, technology, transportation, and infrastructure expenses.
5. Technology in education is both a blessing, and a curse! The reality is that our students need to be prepared to be digitally fluent in many areas of civic, academic, and professional life—our challenge is to teach them to use technology for more than entertainment and social media. Some of us are old enough to remember when public television pioneered Sesame Street to widely deliver free preschool curriculum to every child. Today, students all over have access to amazing free internet educational content such as Khan Academy, and access to free online schools.
Technology, computers, digital assistants, 3 D printers, software programs—these are all tools that can be tremendous adjuncts to the human mentoring process of education. However, a computer program or device can never substitute for the skill, judgement, and interaction with an experienced and dedicated teacher, just as a robot cannot independently deliver quality patient care that is acceptable to most people. People of all ages need the human component of an interaction in a complex process, but also appreciate the conveniences that technology offers. It is the sustained interaction of the student with the educator, expert, or parent that is the essence of the process of education—not the manipulation of the technology itself. Never before have we had access to so much information and instant research for any topic, without having to open a book, go to a library, or consult an expert. But simply finding answers to questions on the internet is not education, and the ease of finding quick answers to questions can stifle the process of learning how to think critically, formulate arguments, and write effectively.
During the Covid pandemic, it has become blatantly obvious to the entire country that 4-9 year old children simply cannot be educated sitting in front of a laptop screen for 6+ hours a day, and remain emotionally healthy, academically challenged, and engaged with the process. Small children learning to read cannot independently manage logging on, passwords, pop up messages, and classroom assignments, without direct and continuous supervision and interaction from an adult. Conversely, many teens willingly spend many hours a day staring at cell phone and laptop screens. The challenges for distance based technology education for teens is keeping them interested and engaged—and a static posted list of assignments and readings on a platform does not substitute for the experience of interacting in real time with a teacher. Asynchronous distance education is a good fit for a small number of students, but is not a good or effective method for most students.
Real time, synchronous distance education can be engaging and very stimulating for many older students. With the possibilities of Zoom/ Google Meet connectivity we may be able to harness additional distance resources and mentors for students. Just 6 months ago the health care industry could not fathom the possibility of videoconferences for routine patient care visits—yet we have rapidly addressed and solved many of the privacy, billing, technology, connectivity, continuity, and other complicated issues. The result is more access to care, sooner, and in many cases, more continuity of care. I believe we can achieve vast improvements with the technology issues of public education during Covid, and perhaps develop some new methods that are attractive and effective for many students that can continue after the crisis is past.
6. This is a difficult question to answer briefly, as there are so many competing mandates and observable needs. In general, I believe the role of the district in dealing with social problems is to identify specific needs with empathy and privacy, and help with timely referrals for students and parents to services that can help them. This includes encouragement and referral assistance with social services, health care, and even law enforcement referrals when appropriate, while providing a supportive and safe environment to all students and families. In general, I don’t think it’s the role of the public school to be a direct provider of therapeutic services for social needs, but certainly as a cooperative partner with community resources. Raising awareness of social needs has motivated student led donations and giving at each building level, and I commend the district for incorporating special speakers and social/ emotional learning lessons for each developmental level. When we lead with generosity and empathy, students observe and learn these values too. When students and adults cultivate an environment of trust and respect, school safety is improved, and academic performance improves, too. Students need to know they are safe at school, and who to confide in if they have serious concerns.
7. I have some experience with budgets from my work on the AHEC Board, in departmental hospital budgets, and as a co owner of a small business. There is much about the funding of public schools, and budgetary priorities, that I need to learn.
8. I would like to understand more about the details of our transportation budget. I would like to know more about the individual building infrastructure operating costs. I would like to examine more of the details of what we are spending on curriculum licensing costs. I would like to better understand food service costs.
9. As we often say in our family, “failure is not an option, and hope is not a plan.” Abandoning the mission of educating our students in a pandemic is simply not an option, and “hoping” the crisis will pass soon and the old pre-Covid ways will return is not a realistic plan to go forward. Reducing the content we used to teach is not a plan that is fair to students and families. When Covid is resolved our schools will look different than they did in 2019— some changes will be for the better, and some changes will undoubtedly leave us sad and nostalgic for how things “used to be”. Children are resilient, and they will adapt to the new normal if we support them, and will thrive and continue to learn. Children don’t get a “do over” for their K-12 education, pandemic or not. They only have one childhood—one time to be a kindergartner, or a 5th grader, 8th grader, or high school senior. They all have vastly different needs, and it’s our job to meet them where they are, and do our absolute best to provide a safe, but stimulating and nurturing environment for them to grow, even in the midst of a pandemic. Children take their cues from adults—if we are anxious and panic, they will too. Even in this tremendously challenging time, there has never been a more hopeful, optimistic time for our public schools. I really believe that. That may sound like a silly platitude, but never in the history of public education have parents and students had so many choices for their child’s experience in public education. Our district administrators and teachers have stepped up to the challenge and developed a number of alternatives to fit all families—from nature based classrooms at the primary level, to strengthening community industry partnerships for high schoolers, delving into hybrid learning plans for grades 6-12, as well as a fully online option. Are all these “perfect” solutions, guaranteed to function flawlessly? No. But our motivation and optimism needs to be focused on the potential to make these opportunities rich, academically robust, and supportive for our students. We may stumble or be imperfect, but if I’m fortunate enough to be elected to serve on the Board, I pledge that my focus will not be on merely watching our district “survive” the Covid educational crisis, and making excuses. I will be an engaged member of the team leading our schools to THRIVE in this crisis, celebrating our district’s success, asking hard questions, and expecting accountability and transparency for both success and failure. Because every single kid deserves that. Thank you.
