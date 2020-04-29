Monticello High School has had it’s fair share of successful college athletes.
One in particular is Tyler Otto. He’s a senior at Saint John’s University (SJU) and has made quite a name for himself.
Monticello alumni Otto was one of the 19 athletes from SJU named to the 2020 National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame Hampshire Honor Society on Wednesday, April 15.
Only 1,432 student athletes made the cut from 364 schools around the country.
SJU is no stranger to the society and has had at least one athlete qualify for all of the society’s 14 years. In 2019 20 Johnnies were named to the elite club, making that the highest number thus far.
Otto was named to that list as a senior.
He grew up in Monticello with his parents Chris and Kacie and his younger brother, and now Johnnie, Alex.
He first started playing organized football in third grade, the first year that kids are allowed to tackle.
“As a kid, I think you play because it’s a popular thing to do,” Otto said. “However, when you find success at it, and enjoy the work that goes into it, you play it because you enjoy it. An added bonus is definitely being able to use your anger and aggression in a way that’s promoted rather than frowned upon.”
Football was something that came easily to Otto and his parents and coaches quickly saw that.
He graduated from Monticello High School in 2016 where he played for Coach Jason Telecky for four years. He began playing varsity football as a freshman.
He said he learned the most important thing from Coach Telecky – hard work.
“I learned a lot of things from Coach Telecky that revolve around work ethic,” Otto said. “He instilled the work ethic I still have today and will always have.”
SJU’s head coach Gary Fasching had started scouting Otto during his senior year and watched him play in the Minnesota state All-star game.
During the past four years he’s been soaking up all he can from coach Fasching.
From him the accomplished senior has learning to push yourself beyond the field.
“He is always pointing out people that are doing things at a high level in the classroom and/or the community through volunteering,” Otto said “He is always highlighting the importance of that and how those things should be done with the same passion and intensity as what we do on the field.”
He said the hardest transition was the in-season commitment.
“As a freshman, you have a daily lift, position group meeting, practice, then your classroom commitments after that. A lot of long days and nights with very little sleep too,” Otto said.
Something else he had to adapt to was the length of the season.
“In high school, I think the most games we played in a season was 10,” Otto said.
Over the years Otto has seen himself grow as a leader. He’s taken the wisdom and guidance he’s received as an underclassman and now he is using those skills and passing them down as a senior.
“I’ve always thought of myself, and conducted myself, as a leader,” Otto said. “I was selected by my teammates to be part of our leadership team here my sophomore, junior, and senior year. To do that, I just lead by example. I worked hard on the scout team my freshman year, worked hard in the weight room, and watched a lot of film in season and out of season.”
He’s gotten to be a leader to his teammates as well as his younger brother Alex.
Alex joined the Johnnies in 2018 as a linebacker.
Otto said he’s helped Alex both off the field and on it. He would watch film and give pointers, he assisted him in adjusting to the weight room, and he also showed him the ropes around campus and classes.
“Playing on the same team as Alex again was awesome,” Otto said. “We have always been really close as brothers, which is one of the best gifts in the world. It was a great situation because I got to see him develop as a person and athlete during one of the most influential times of his life, while also getting to be a mentor to him in that situation.”
He’s accomplished quite a few feats during his time at SJU.
He started seven games at both center and guard dating back to sophomore year, he came in during important situations (in the Wheaton game this last year and played in a goal-line package during the playoffs last season), he was eligible for the leadership team every year, he was a during his senior year, and he was a MIAC champions twice.
He’s had quite a ride.
As of now Otto is coping with online classes due to COVID-19. It luckily didn’t affect his football season, but it’s taken a blow on his social life and his senior year.
He’ll graduate in May with a degree in biology and a minor in economics.
Looking back on his final season of football he highlighted some of his most memorable games.
“The general answer to that would be when we beat St. Thomas at Allianz Field. To beat them anywhere, at any sport, is always great,” Otto said. “But beating them on that stage, in front of an amazing crowd, was something I’ll never forget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.