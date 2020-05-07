Monticello’s Jacob Keller earns Triple A scholarship

Jacob Keller of Monticello High School represented Region 8AA in receiving the prestigious Triple A Award.
Back in February Keller had his eyes set on the prize.
He first heard about the Triple A Award when he was a freshman and set his sights on the goal.
“That was my goal, to work hard,” Keller said. “So, it was really cool to receive it as a senior,”
Four Minnesota high school students have been selected as the 2020 Triple A Award state scholarship recipients and 16 students were named as award winners and finalists.
The Minnesota State High School League announced the recipients.
“Established in 1988, the award, popularly known as the Triple ‘A’ Award, recognizes high school seniors from across Minnesota for their achievements in the classroom, the arts/activities and athletics,” The MSHSL website said. “To qualify for the award, students must have a 3.0 or better grade point average and participate in League-sponsored athletic and arts/activities program. League member schools are invited to nominate one boy and one girl for the award. Award recipients are selected through a multi-level process involving the League’s administrative regions and a committee of educational, athletic, and arts/activities leaders.”
Keller has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout high school and is ranked number one in his senior class in academics. He also attends school board meetings as the student school board representative.
The 2020 Triple ‘A’ Award state scholarship recipients are Christopher Borash, Royalton; AnnaGrace Nelson, Cambridge-Isanti; Oliver Paleen, St. Paul Highland Park; and Kindra Peterson, Underwood. Each student will receive a $4,000 scholarship.
The Triple A Award was first created in 1988. More than 15,000 students have represented their schools in the Triple ‘A’ Program since then.
M Health Fairview and the Institute for Athletic Medicine sponsor the program, which is now in its 32nd year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.