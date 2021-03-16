Monticello’s Grace Kuta: the four sport athlete

During the winter months, Monticello’s Grace Kuta can be found as the steady senior on the girls basketball team. She comes in, gets rebounds, plays hard defense, and is someone her teammates can rely on.
“I think the strongest attribute I bring to my teams and teammates is positivity,” Kuta said. “I do my best to set a good example by staying positive and working through tough situations.”
In every other season Kuta is also a resilient athlete - She’s competed in basketball, lacrosse, golf, and tennis.
She played golf in seventh and eighth grade, but had to quit playing competitively because she decided to play lacrosse instead - now she just plays golf for fun.
“Lacrosse is my favorite sport because I love getting to be outside and as a midfielder I get to play the whole field,” Kuta said. “It also keeps me in shape because of all the running up and down the field.”
Kuta loves being competitive and staying in shape, but her main take away from sports is the connections with people. One of her favorite high school memories was when a game was canceled.
“My favorite sports memory from high school in Monticello was when our entire tennis team went to Caribou after a match that got rained out,” Kuta said. “We sat there for hours just hanging out and talking.”
Kuta has had a lot on her plate in high school. She said that it will help her be successful as she head to college.
In the busy student athlete’s free time she’s usually working, sleeping, or hanging out with friends.
She’ll be attending South Dakota State University in the Fall to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering and biomedical engineering.
“My high school experience playing three sports has been a little hectic,” Kuta said. “I learned how to manage my time especially since I have two jobs and take a lot of difficult classes.”
Though Kuta wouldn’t consider herself a natural born athlete, she has certainly put in the work to become one over the years.
“I think something that makes me unique is my motivation.” Kuta said. “I always go to the “optional” practices and I always work as hard as I can. Being an athlete has been more difficult for me then others I think. Growing up I’ve had to put in a lot more work then most.”
Kuta doesn’t plan to play organized sports in college, but she said you will be able to find her on intramural or club teams.
“I have learned how to be persistent and always work hard from my high school coaches,” Kuta said. “They are always cheering me on and pushing me to be better.”
“In regard to college I am really looking forward to meeting new people and getting to learn so many new things that will help me in the future,” Kuta said.
