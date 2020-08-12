Monticello’s Fire Arm Safety Program is cancelled for the remainder of 2020

The Monticello Rod and Gun Club has been the longest continuously running Fire Arm Safety Program in the state of Minnesota for the past 60 years.
Due to restrictions placed by Minnesota Department of Administration and the Department of Natural Resources all in-class and online field days are cancelled for the duration of 2020.
Instructor Bob Weiman said he hopes to see everyone again in april 2021.
Usually every spring and fall the Monticello Rod and Gun Club offers Firearms Safety Training for youth as well.
The club a team of experienced instructors who have earned Minnesota DNR certification as Firearm Safety Instructors, including Weiman, Tom Berry, and Mike McDowell. Not only do students receive the required information to pass the DNR Hunter Safety test, but they also have access to more than 100 years of combined hunting experience through instructors.
More information about the Minnesota DNR Firearm Safety Training for Youth is available on their website. Go to MN DNR Youth Firearm Safety Website http://www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/index.html
If you have any more questions you can contact Bob Weiman at 763-258-6985.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
