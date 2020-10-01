Monticello’s Elsie Anselment signs to swim at Augustana University

Elsie Anselment is ready to dive into life as a college athlete.
She committed to Augustana University to join the swimming and diving team and described the two emotions she’s feeling as frightened and excited. All normal feelings when it comes to graduating and leaving freinds and family.
And Anselment has certainly gained a lot of great friendships in Monticello throughout sports and school.
“Committing at the next levels feels frightening and exciting at the same time,” Anselment said. “I am moving on from my team and my coach that I have had for seven years. That definitely scares me and leaves me sad. It’s exciting to open a new chapter in my life and be able to swim under a new coach and new teammates.”
Anselment said she’s met with the Augustana Head Swim Coach Lindsie Micko and will be meeting the full team soon in a Zoom call.
She chose the school because of Micko’s past success with distance swimmers and the gorgeous campus.
“I chose Augustana university because the campus was beautiful,” Anselment said. “When I met with one of the professors he was extremely welcoming and I felt right at home. Coach Lindsie has been successful with her distance swimmers.”
She had offers from a number of other schools including: Concordia St. Paul, Augsburg, Moorhead, and La Crosse.
Anselment hadn’t considered swimming at the next level until recently.
“I didn’t give college swimming a serious thought until I started looking at colleges,” she said. “I realized that I wanted to find a school I like and a swim team. Subconsciously I knew.”
She started swimming competitively at seven-years-old. Her older sister started swimming and so she always had to tag along. She had to be at the practices any way so she decided to sign up and get in the pool. She stuck with it ever since then.
She loves the competition but her favorite part is being on a team.
“My favorite part about swimming is my teammates,” Anselment said. “I also like how swimming is an individual sport, how I do is in my hands and nobody else’s.”
She swims the 200 and the 500 freestyle. If she had to choose her favorite out of the two would be the long distance 500 freestyle.
“I have been told that I have a natural talent for swimming but I’ve shown up to practice for 10 years and worked extremely hard,” Anselment said. “I didn’t get where I am today by only natural talent but also hard work.”
She also credited her coaches for her swimming abilities.
“The Stein brothers,” Anselment said when asked about who has pushed her as an athlete. “Funny thing my club coach Bob and my high school coach Mike are brothers. They have always been there to push me and bring the best out.”
Anselment said that the change and level of competition in college might be an adjustment, but not a shock. She’s ready for anything.
“The college season is longer and the level of competition is higher,” Anselment said. “To prepare myself to swim at the next level I will continue to work out and go back to swim club when high school season is over. My high school coaches have always pushed me to find the next level, if it doesn’t hurt you’re not doing it right. That is something I will always bring with me.”
Looking back on her years of high school swimming her favorite memories are from the state swim meet.
“After the state swim meet me and my team mates - there are usually around 6 of us - go to McDonalds near the University of Minnesota and eat as much food as we can,” Anselment remembered. “The challenge is to spend all the money the school gives us. The total amount of money we spend on food is about $120.”
Anselment will be majoring in biology and pre-dental at Augustana University.
She’s ready for the next chapter in her life and everything that entails.
“I am looking forward to change,” Anselment said. “I don’t have any expectations for college so I’m not sure what to look forward to. My first year I am more looking to bond with the team and learn from the seniors. As I go throughout college and swimming I’ll be able to guide the younger girls like the seniors my year did for me.”
