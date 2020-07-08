Monticello’s Dakotah Parker hits another milestone as All American diver

Monticello’s star diver is at it again.
Dakotah Parker is a sophomore going on junior and he’s been selected to join the All-American diving team.
He’s one of five athletes to be chosen from the state of Minnesota. And one of 100 that made the list.
He was joined on the list by Oliver Poitevent of Minnetonka High School, Garrett Kaiser of Simley High School, Quincy Kabe of Buffalo High School, Sam Hlavachek from Elk River High School, and Josiah Fick from Stillwater High School.
Parker’s diving coach John Sampson said that Parker is the first Monticello diver to qualify as a High School All American and he will have two more opportunities to be selected as an All American again.
“It’s very exciting news,” Coach Sampson said. “It’s awesome recognition for Dakotah.”
Parker was nominated for the High School All American for 2019-20 by the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association.
“We submitted two championship meet videos– his section meet and state meet – that went under review by the committee this summer.”
The committee then chose a High School National Champion for both boys and girls and the next top 99 boys and girls in the country.
Of the 99 divers only nine are younger than Parker.
The divers aren’t ranked from top to bottom, but simply chosen to be in the top 100 high school divers in the country.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
