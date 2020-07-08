Monticello’s Cat Terres commits to Macalaster

Cat Terres graduated from Monticello High School at the beginning of June and around the same time she announced where she would be attending school next year.
She took her time and decided that she is going to attend Macalester College in the fall.
There she’ll be pursuing her two passions of athletics and music.
“One of the non-negotiables for me was being able to do choir and basketball,” Terres said. “Music is a huge part of who I am and I was so relieved to hear that my coach and the choir director are willing to work with me so I’m able to do it all.”
She still hasn’t figured out her major, but she has a few ideas.
“I’m not entirely sure I’ll end up where I start, but I’m looking at a double major in English and Classical Mediterranean and Middle Eastern studies and minoring in theater,” Terres said.
She’ll be playing basketball for coach Katie Kollar and is ready to see how collegiate basketball is different than high school basketball. She’s prepared herself as best as she can.
“I think that college basketball will be more intentional,” Terres said. “There are already plans in place for workouts and ways to prep for the season, and there is a pretty consistent interest/commitment level across the board from my teammates as far as I can tell.”
As for the campus specifically, Terres said that she’s excited to be surrounded by people who are different than her. All different walks of life coming from all different kinds of places. Macalester in St. Paul will certainly check those boxes.
“I can’t wait to be part of a diverse community and learn from a broader range of people,” Terres said. “So much of the learning actually comes from the peers around you coupled with what is taught in a classroom. Macalester very clearly does a wonderful job of valuing student input and incorporating personal experiences into what they do.”
In the classroom and on the court she intends to be a team player.
“Being a new kid, I think it’s important to feel out where I’m needed most,” Terres said. “I can’t fully say how I’ll lead until I’ve been around my team in person, but I know that once I’m there I can be anything they need me to be whether that’s a morale booster, a communicator, etc.”
Covid-19 hasn’t really effected her basketball season in any way, but she has been taking matters into her own hands and using college resources to stay in shape while gyms are closed and teams aren’t competing quite yet.
“The pandemic has made it tough to get in a true gym, but I’ve been doing my best to find body weight workouts and various speed/agility exercises that I can do at home,” Terres said. “Mac (as she nicknamed her new home) has a fantastic sports performance Instagram page where workouts are posted frequently, and I’ve been using YouTube to my advantage. Mental conditioning is also a big part of being great at something and I’ve been trying to find a routine and methods that work to maintain confidence and healthy self-talk.”
Terres will officially become a Scot in the fall and find her home away from home in St. Paul.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
