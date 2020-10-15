You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monticello Rotary Club hosts Shred Right fundraiser

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Join #SR4G and The Rotary Club of Monticello at 114 W. 3rd Street in Monticello on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon to securely shred your documents.

To partake in any #ShredRight4Good shred event, participants must purchase a “Ticket to Shred.”

“Tickets to Shred” for $20 will be available for purchase before the event at the Best Western Plus Chelsea Hotel: 89 Chelsea Rd., Monticello, MN 55362, and during the event on 10.17. All proceeds will support the Rotary Club of Monticello.

The ticket will allow participants to bring two paper grocery bags full of material to shred. If participants have more than two grocery bags of material to shred, participants can buy multiple tickets. Ticket price is determined by the event host. #ShredRight4GoodBags are also available to purchase the day of the event. See the event host for further details.

Load comments