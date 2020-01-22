Monticello rocks Rocori for a winning week

The Monticello Magic boys basketball team had one game last week against Rocori on Thursday, Jan. 16.
The boys earned a satisfying 69-56 win against a section competitor before they take on conference rivals Becker and Big Lake this week.
The game began with both teams fighting hard under the basket.
Magic Head Coach Bridge Tusler said they went with a different line up for Rocori, than the normal starting five.
“We purposely went smaller and got our guards the ball to match up with Rocori,” Coach Tusler said.
The Monticello team took full advantage and moved the ball extremely well to result in a 32-25 score at half time.
Lead scorers Nick McNaughton and Austin Wetter gave credit to their teammates and coaches. McNaughton had 15 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two blocks.
Wetter had 15 points as well, five rebounds, and two assists.
“I got good placement under the basket, my coaches have been working with me a lot on that in practice,” McNaughton said.
“It wouldn’t be without my teammates,” Wetter said. “We moved the ball well and got it to the open players.”
Brady Thompson was up next with 11 points, three rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block.
Jacob Keller had 10 points, six rebounds, and a single steal for the night.
As a team the Magic went 19-31 for field goals, 16-19 from the free-throw line, and 5-20 from the three point line. Monticello’s work in practice has clearly been playing off with 31 rebounds as a whole on Thursday night.
Rocori couldn’t keep up with the Magic’s speed and Monticello came out on top 69-56.
As the team is heading into this week against conference competition, they’re focused on themselves.
“We’re not focusing on what they’re doing, we’re just focusing on what we’re doing and improving every day,” McNaughton said.
“We told the guys we’re just focusing on us,” Coach Tusler said. “We’re still trying to stay grounded as a team and really push rebounding.”
Monticello faces Big Lake on Friday, Jan. 24 in a double header in the Monticello gym.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
