Monticello Polecats season comes to an end

The Polecats wrapped up what they were calling their “COVID-19 season” with a 4-0 loss to the Luxemburg Brewers on Saturday, Aug. 15 on the Sartell baseball field.
Before they met their fate on Saturday the Polecats scheduled a last minute scrimmage against the Chanhassen Red Birds on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
It was a tough night for the Polecats and they couldn’t get anything started.
Michael Revenig had four at bats, the only run of the night, and one hit.
Jason Axelberg had two hits out of five at bats.
Brayden Hanson had one hit out of four attempts
Isaac Frandsen had two hits and three at bats.
Joe Tupy had one hit out of four attempts
Aaron Wisecup couldn’t make anything happen with one at bat.
Cole Bovee couldn’t make anything happen with his three at bats.
Calvin Schmitz had one hit and four at bats.
Jacob Schmitz couldn’t make anything happen during his three attempts.
Evan Demars had zero hits with one at bat.
Jon Affeldt couldn’t make anything happen in his four attempts at bat.
Hunter Kisner pitched five innings with five hits, zero runs, and zero errors.
Affeldt pitched one inning with zero hits, runs, and errors.
Frandsen pitched one innings as well with two hits, two runs, and two errors.
Axelberg came up to pitch next with five hits, five runs, and five errors.
Hanson topped off the night on the plate with zero hits, runs, and errors.
The final score was 7-1 leaving Monticello feeling discouraged but ready to prepare for their next game.
On Saturday, Aug. 15 the Polecats started with the first three hitters: Revenig, Axelberg, and Hanson all striking out.
Tanner Eckhart was pitching for the Polecats and threw the Brewers first pitcher out.
But it wasn’t until their sixth hitter that he earned three outs in the first inning.
In the second inning, Frandsen made his way to first base with a with a wicked hit, but was thrown out when he tried to make his way to second.
At the bottom of the second, Eckhart had more luck throwing three consecutive outs.
Calvin Schmitz earned his way to second base in the third inning. He then made his way to third base with a wicked hit by Revenig.
Unfortunately neither of them could make it to home plate.
Eckhart struck out the first Brewer up to bat, then with the help of his outfielders the Polecats caught two more outs.
In the fifth and sixth innings neither team could make anything happen at the plate.
Eckhart earned himself three more strike-outs.
In the seventh inning Luxemburg earned three runs making the score 3-0.
In the eighth inning the Brewers topped off the score leading 4-0.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
