Monticello Polecats earn a 5-1 win over Clear Lake and take the fall against St. Joseph 5-4

The Polecats added one win and one loss to their record playing two games on Saturday, July 18 against St. Joseph, 12-4 and Clear Lake, 5-1.
Monticello came out with purpose in the very first inning against the Clear Lake Lakers. Monticello earned four runs right away and kept the Lakers to one run for the entire game.
Michael Revenig, Joe Tupy, Brayden Hanson, and Isaac Frandsen all made it home in the first inning. Bats were hot and legs were moving.
Keenan Macek made it to third base on a wicked hit, but was thrown out after a weak hit by Jason Axelberg.
Jacob Schmitz made it to second base placing the ball in left field, but Wyatt Morrell and Jon Affeldt couldn’t keep the momentum going receiving two more outs.
Revenig was pitching for the Polecats and got the first batter out for the Lakers. Eric Faust earned the first run of the game for Clear Lake resulting in a score of 4-1.
Revenig earned a strike and another out quickly ending the first inning.
The next four innings were rather uneventful with both teams throwing quick outs.
Revenig was on fire throwing two strikes in the third inning.
Schmitz earned the fifth and final run of the game in the sixth inning hitting the baseball far into center field. The scoreboard read 5-1 at the final.
Revenig, Tupy, Hanson, Frandsen, and Shmitz each had one run.
Revenig and Schmitz each had two hits and Tupy, Hanson, and Macek each had one hit.
Against St. Joseph it was quickly 1-1 in the first inning.
Jacob Schmitz came out with a zinger for the Polecats and Noah Bissett made it home for the Joes.
Unfortunately there wasn’t much action from Monticello’s bats again until the eighth inning.
The scoreboard read 5-1 and both teams came out ready to score.
Michael Revenig made it home with a hit by Schmitz where he received the out but Revenig ran home.
Brayden Hanson and Joe Tupy with two wicked swings and a hit from Keenan Macek earning him a spot on third base.
After that it was two quick outs for the Polecats and the score was 5-4.
It was then that the Joes really took the game. They added seven more runs resulting in a final score of 12-5.
Revenig, Macek, and Isaac Frandsen each had two hits, Tupy and Hunter Kisner each had one run.
Cole Bovee and Aaron Wisecup each had seven putouts.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
