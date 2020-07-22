Monticello Polecats defeat Sartell 17-5 Wednesday, July 15

On Wednesday, July 15 the Sartell Stone Poneys and the Monticello Polecats met at the Monticello field for a game to be remembered.
The Polecats earned 17 runs for the night against the Stone Poney’s five.
The Polecats completely ran away with the game in just the first three innings.
At the top of the fourth the score was 14-0.
It wasn’t until the seventh inning that the Stone Poneys responded to Monticello’s wrath.
They had five hits in one inning.
The final score was 17-5.
Michael Revenig had three runs and three hits with five at bats.
Joe Tupy had two runs and two hits out of two at bats.
Evan Demars had two hits out of two chances..
Brayden Hanson had three hits, runs, and at bats.
Isaac Frandsen had two runs and one hit out of three at bats.
Keenan Macek had two runs and hits with four times at the plate.
Cole Bovee had one run and two hits out of three at bats.
Jason Axelberg had two hits and runs with four attempts on the plate.
Jon Affeldt had two runs and one hit with four at bats.
