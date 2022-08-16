Monticello Polecats clinch state tourney berth

The Monticello Polecats bats caught fire at the perfect time. They’ve outscored opponents a combined 20-6 over their last two games in the Region 11C playoffs of the Minnesota Amateur Baseball League.
They’re a deep team with a lot of hitting and guys that can play multiple positions and they showcased that in their two regional tournament games.
Their two wins over Cold Spring and the Sartell Muskies have them waiting for their next opponent they’ll match up against for the regional title and a number one seed in the state tournament.
Their first game of the regional was against Cold Spring on Friday, Aug. 5 at Eden Valley Hawks Field. The hits started coming and they didn’t stop coming for Monticello.
Michael Olson doubled with one out and advanced to third when Brayden Hanson followed him up with a single. Olson was thrown out at the plate while trying to score during a wild pitch, but Hanson made it to second on the same play.
Jason Axelberg was as close as one can be to hitting a home run without hitting one as he crushed a pitch off the top of the wall that ricocheted off the foul pole for a long RBI single.
Cold Spring tied the game at 1 all during the bottom of the inning.
Monticello recaptured the lead during the top of the third.
Thommy Blackstone walked to leadoff the inning and stole second after a pickoff attempt. Hanson singled with one out and moved Blackstone to third. Axelberg recorded his second straight RBI hit with a double to the outfield that gave them a 2-1 lead.
They struck again during the top of the fifth.
Thommy Blackstone and Olson hit back-to-back doubles with Blackstone scoring on the second one to take a 3-1 lead. Hanson singled and then Axelberg picked up an RBI on a fielder’s choice to make it 4-1. Ethan Bosacker singled and then with Dustin Wilcox at-bat, two runners came in to score off an error that allowed Wilcox to end up at third base with a 6-1 Polecat lead.
Cold Spring cut their deficit in half during the bottom of the fifth thanks to a solo home run and an RBI single.
With one out in the top of the sixth, Hanson scored Thommy Blackstone with an RBI single. Hanson then stole second and made it to third on a wild pitch. Axelberg drew a walk and Bosacker drove in Hanson with an RBI single to make it 8-3. Sam Dokkebakken drew a walk and loaded the bases, but Cold Spring got out of the two out jam.
During the top of the seventh, Keenan Macek smacked a double with one out and eventually came around to score on a wild pitch. For his fifth hit of the day, Hanson singled leading off the top of the eighth. Bosacker walked and both runners came around to score on an RBI single from Wilcox to cap the scoring, 11-3.
Hanson batted 5-for-5 with an RBI and 3 runs scored. Axelberg was 2-for-4 with a double and 3 RBI. Tanner Eckhart started on the mound and picked up the victory. Eckhart managed to go 5.2 innings allowing three runs (two earned) off of 8 hits and 3 walks. He struck out 2. Jakob Kounkel came in in relief and managed 3.1 innings of shutout ball. Kounkel didn’t allow a hit while walking 3 and ended with 3 strikeouts.
“I think we’re the best hitting team in the region and we showed it today. Hopefully the bats stay hot for a few more weeks here so we can go on a run,” said Head Coach Gary Revenig.
The bats did stay hot for at least one more game.
After their victory Friday night they were back in Eden Valley on Sunday. They had an opportunity to get revenge against the Sartell Muskies who beat the Polecats in both games they played earlier in the season.
Monti got the last laugh.
They won 9-3 after pulling away in the later portion of the game that was tied 3-3 after four innings.
“It was nice to get a little revenge,” said Revenig. “Michael Revenig had a great start and the bullpen was lights out,” added Revenig.
Thommy Blackstone was 4-for-6 with 3 RBI and a run scored. Macek batted 1-for-3 with a double, 2 RBI and a run scored.
Michael Revenig started and went 4 innings allowing three runs (one earned) off of 6 hits and 2 walks. Axelberg entered in relief and pitched 4 shutout innings striking out 3 while allowing just 1 hit and 1 walk. Kounkel pitched the ninth and struck out two while allowing 1 hit.
Through two games of the regional tournament, Hanson is a perfect 9-for-9 at the plate with 2 RBI and 4 runs scored. The bullpen (Kounkel 4.1 innings/Axelberg 4.0 innings) has combined to allow zero runs in 8.1 innings.
The game between Kimball and St. Joseph was rained out after four innings and will conclude play on Friday. The winner plays Monticello on Saturday. If Monticello wins they’ll earn a one seed in the upcoming class C state tournament.
The Minnesota Amature Baseball class C tournament takes place over three weekends beginning on Friday, Aug. 19 and ending on Monday, Sept. 5. Games will be played at one of three locations, Dundas, Faribault and Miesville.
