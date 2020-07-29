Monticello Polecats and Big Lake Yellow Jackets fight to keep their season going

The Monticello Polecats currently sit at number four in the Sauk Valley Baseball League.
Big Lake currently sits at number eight.
Foley, Sartell Muskies, and St. Joseph are the top three teams to beat.
After Monticello came Rogers, Clearwater, Albertville, Big Lake, Becker, Sartell Poneys, and Clear Lake.
Six of those teams will advance to the Region 11C tournament.
This past weekend there was some crucial games to finish up the regular season for seedings.
The Polecats went face to face against the number two seated Sartell Muskies on Wednesday, July 22 and had quite the uphill battle.
Monticello fought hard but couldn’t get anything passed Muskie pitcher David Deminsky.
The final score was 11-0.
The playoffs will start Friday, July 31 and continue through Sunday, August 2. We will post the weekend game outcomes on the Monticello Times website.
The two teams that have the most wins under their belt will earn a safe spot in the region tournament and the other nine teams will battle it out to stay in the picture.
The Polecats are currently sit with the Rogers Red Devils in fourth and fifth place with 67 and 40 percent.
The Yellow Jackets are tied at 33 percent with the Sartell Stone Poneys and Clearwater River Cats. All teams are tied for seventh through ninth place.
The possibilities are endless with these evenly matched teams.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
