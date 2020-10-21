Monticello nears full use of $1M in CARES money

Riverside Cemetery in Monticello may get a digital upgrade thanks to funding made available by the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The proposed upgrades include a mapping feature that would allow people to locate gravesites via an online map. That feature would be linked to a database detailing basic information for the public to search, including first and last name, dates of death and burial and lot ownership.
“This would eliminate the need for people to visit a city facility to look at a paper map with the help of staff to find grave sites,” reads supporting information included for council members at their Oct. 12 session.
The expected cost of the GIS upgrades, which would be done by engineering firm WSB, is $15,000. Staff indicated to council members that if this expenditure is later deemed ineligible for reimbursement through CARES that the money would come from the city’s IT reserves.
The Monticello city council has been reviewing and approving on an incremental basis how to expend its relief funds since receiving them in late July. Monticello received through the CARES Act $1.04 million; to date, the city has mapped out a plan for a little over $983,000 of it.
Use of CARES money is restricted to costs incurred as result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic unaccounted for in the 2020 budget. These costs must also have been incurred or will be incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30 of this year.
But like many cities, the clear-cut costs of PPE, hand sanitizer and plexiglass used up just a small percentage of Monticello’s total CARES allocation. The city is projecting it will have spent just $14,600 in this area by the mid-November reporting deadline. Even the addition of protective shields for Election Day only added an extra $1,900 to that part of the bill.
Minnesota cities have through Nov. 15 to submit to Minnesota Management and Budget a final report of their use of coronavirus relief funds; any remaining dollars would roll back to the county to use by Dec. 30.
A stream of continually updated guidance from the U.S. Treasury, including FAQs driven by cities’ questions on eligible expenditures, has for many local governments presented both clarity and further obfuscation in how these funds can be used.
“A large number of what’s listed are all projects that are important to protecting the health of our community and things that were needed as result of COVID-19,” noted Monticello city administrator Jeff O’Neill, referencing a document of the city’s planned coronavirus expenditures.
That document shows that the bulk of the Monticello’s CARES Act allocation has been planned for public health costs directly associated with controlling the spread of the virus, including not just the smaller expenses of PPE but big ticket items like HVAC units for the library, DMV and liquor store. The city is currently projecting it will expend just over half a million on public health alone. Also eligible—and in Monticello accounting for about $206,230 of CARES money—are telework solutions and upgrades.
But the city has also been thinking beyond City Hall and other publicly-owned endeavors from the start. About a fifth of Monticello’s CARES money—$200,000—was set aside for small businesse emergency grants almost immediately after the city received the funds, city council members having approved this use July 27. The grants are being administered by the city’s Economic Development Authority.
