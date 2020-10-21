Rachel Leonard selected from 58 applicants
Monticello City Council selected Rachel Leonard from among 58 applicants to be the city’s next administrator.
Leonard is currently the communications and special projects coordinator for the city of Monticello, where she has served for approximately seven years. Prior to this, Leonard served for two years in an interim FiberNet role for the city. She also served for about nine months as a graduate writing consultant for the St. Cloud State University Writing Center. Leonard served on the Monticello Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors from 2015-2020, also serving as the Board Chair in 2018. Leonard holds a Master of Arts English – Rhetoric & Writing from St. Cloud State University and a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Communications from the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire.
The city administrator position was advertised on July 28, 2020, and applications were received through Aug. 25. There were 58 applicants for the position, and candidates were initially ranked based on experience and education. The council selected six candidates to bring in for the final interview process on Oct. 6 and 7. The final stage of the interview process involved a city tour, panel interviews with department directors and interviews with the full city council, which made its decision at a special meeting Oct. 7. The terms of the employment agreement will be negotiated over the next couple of weeks. The city hired consultant Liza Donabauer of DDA Human Resources, Inc., to assist in the selection process.
