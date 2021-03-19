Monticello Moose head to the semifinals

The Monticello boys hockey team defeated Mora/Milaca 6-1 on Thursday, March 18 at the Moose Sherritt Arena.
Most people weren’t surprised that the No. 1 seed Monticello took the section quarterfinal victory.
In the first period that the score was tied up 1-1.
Jack Kritzeck score for Mora/Milaca off of the power play and Ben Miller scored for the Moose.
In the second period Monticello had a surge of energy on the ice.
As a team, the Moose had 21 shots at the net and scored five goals.
One minute and 32 seconds into the second period Braden Bitz scored with the assist going to Riley Ronayne.
Six minutes later Miller scored his second goal of the night with assists going to Jesse DeChene and Gavin Brooks.
Brooks Wilson scored next taking the puck straight to the net without any help.
With 5:40 left in the second period Daniel Homsombath scored off of the power play with assists going to Gavin Brooks and Miller.
To close out the period Riley Ronayne scored with assists going to Brooks and Caden Peterson.
The score was 6-1.
In the third period neither team scored.
Monticello had 15 shots at the net, but couldn’t make anything count.
Moose goalie Nash Wilson had 14 saves in the net and a .933 save percentage for the night.
