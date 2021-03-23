You are the owner of this article.
Monticello makes Magic against No. 1 team

The Monticello boys basketball team defeated Rocori 80-74 tonight.

The Magic sit at No. 7 and continue to take on higher ranked teams.

They defeated No. 2 St. Francis in the quarterfinals and added No. 3 Rocori to the list of victories.

Monticello is headed to the Section 5AAA championship game on Friday, March 26 against No. 1 Delano.

