Monticello makes Magic against No. 1 team

The Monticello boys basketball team defeated Rocori 80-74 tonight.
The Magic sit at No. 7 and continue to take on higher ranked teams.
They defeated No. 2 St. Francis in the quarterfinals and added No. 3 Rocori to the list of victories.
Monticello is headed to the Section 5AAA championship game on Friday, March 26 against No. 1 Delano.
