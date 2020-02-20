You are the owner of this article.
Monticello hockey slides to sections

By Jessie Meyen

The Moose have clinched the conference championship title and went on to play one final game against Buffalo before heading into section play.

Monticello fought hard, but fell 4-3 on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Buffalo was quick to score first– just 33 seconds into the game.

Monticello’s Huntley Hinz scored a goal 10 minutes later resulting in a score of 1-1 to finish out the first period.

In the second period Buffalo scored three more goals and the Moose didn’t score any goals.

At the end of the second period the score was 4-1 with Monticello trailing behind.

In a valiant effort to take back the lead the Monticello team scored two goals in the third period, both coming from Brian Cornelius. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to secure a win.

The final score was 4-3 with Monticello falling one goal short.

Nash Wilson ended the night with 34 saves in the net.

The Monticello boys hockey team ended their 2019-20 regular season with a record of 17-7-1.

The Moose have earned the No. 1 seed in Section 5A and will host the winner of the Mora-Milaca and Sauk Rapids-Rice match up on Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Moose Sherritt Arena at 7 p.m.

