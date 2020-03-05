Monticello hockey seniors lead the boys team to state

The Moose hockey team is no stranger to the state tournament. In fact, everything leading up to the section championship was just another game in Coach Eric Nelson’s opinion.
After the conference championship where Monticello defeated North Branch 7-1, Coach Nelson responded as if it wasn’t that big of a deal.
“Conference championships are nice, but that’s not the prize,” Coach Nelson said. “The prize will be the section championship.”
Now that the boys have received the prize of the section championship they’re headed to state for the fourth year in a row.
On Thursday, Feb. 27 Monticello (No. 1) and Pine City Area (No. 3) fought hard in the Fogerty Ice Arena in Northeast Minneapolis ¬with the Moose taking the victory 6-4.
The six goals of the game all came from Monticello seniors on the team.
“Senior leadership is always huge, not only from season to season, but in building a program that has continuity,” Coach Nelson said. “The underclassmen have to learn to lead and your senior have to be a bit of a beacon for those kids to follow. The growth in character and leadership has been fun to watch with this group of seniors and they stepped up big for us.”
Heading into the game Monticello was looking to get a lot of shots off and try to keep the Dragons shots to a minimum.
“We cleaned things up and we got a lot of shots off,” Coach Nelson said.
Jacob Pederson got things started in the section championship with a goal assisted by Huntley Hinz 11 minutes into the first period.
Jacob Sorensen fired one into the net about two minutes later with even strength.
Pine City Area earned a goal to end the first period with a score of 2-1 with the Moose leading.
In the second period Monticello’s Jeffery Henrikson earned a goal off of the power play and the Dragons responded with two more goals to wrap up.
The final score of the second period was 3-3, making it anyone’s game.
The Moose were ready to give the final period everything they had.
Sorensen had his second goal of the night 14 minutes into the third period, but it was only a minute later that Pine City Area tied the game again, 4-4.
Monticello’s Hinz and Henrikson put the game to an end both scoring important goals.
The final score was 6-4 and when the final buzzer rang the boys ran in excitement throwing their sticks and helmets celebrating their chance to compete in the 2020 state tournament.
Coach Nelson said hearing the buzzer go off was a relief.
“This team played with some pressure to get back to the state tournament and I thought they played with a lot of determination,” Coach Nelson said.
Seniors Jeffrey Henrikson, Huntley Hinz, Jacob Sorensen, Brian Cornelius, Jacob Pederson, Alex Opatz, Chase Bocken, Max Tscherrig, Spencer Lewis, and Copper Landkammer will lead their team in the state tournament on Wednesday, March 4 at the Xcel Energy Center.
With a team full of capable and determined seniors, the Moose are looking to go all the way.
