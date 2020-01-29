Monticello hockey picks up two wins and a No. 1 conference ranking

The Monticello Moose took care of business this past week on the ice against Alexandria and Cambridge-Isanti.
Alexandria:
On Tuesday, Jan. 21 Monticello went head to head with Alexandria who are ranked second in the Central Lakes conference.
The Moose are ranked first in the Mississippi 8 conference and defeated the Cardinals in a 6-3 result.
Head Coach Eric Nelson was pleased with the victory.
“The win should build some confidence in the guys knowing that when the right effort and belief are put forth they can compete with anyone in the state,” Coach Nelson said.
Alexandria started out on top with the first goal of the night, but Monticello quickly recovered with two goals. One from Chase Bocken off of the power play and another from Jeffrey Henrikson after he received a wicked pass from Wilson Dahlheimer seven minutes into the first period.
To tie it up, the Cardinals scored again leaving the first period 2-2.
The second period was when the Moose took control of the game.
Dahlheimer had two goals, one seven minutes into the period and another 15 minutes into the period. The first was assisted by Ben Miller and the second with an assist from Gunnar Sibley.
The second period wrapped up with Monticello in the lead 4-2.
The start of the third period was slow, but seven minutes into play Gavin Brooks had a goal off of the power play with an assist coming from Jesse DeChene.
About four minutes later Bocken had his second goal of the night with a strategic pass from Huntley Hinz.
The final score was 6-3.
Nash Wilson had 31 saves in the net.
Coach Nelson said that everyone has been stepping out as leaders on the ice in different ways.
“I always look to the upper class men to drive the ship and fortunately we have some seniors and juniors with different styles that complement each other,” Coach Nelson said. “Some are quiet and lead by example while other are boisterous and lead with encouragement.”
That leadership carried over into the next game of the week.
Cambridge-Isanti:
On Thursday, Jan. 23 the Moose completely shut out Cambridge-Isanti in a 7-0 victory.
The first period ended with a score of 0-0 with not much action on the ice.
Though Monticello clearly outranks Cambridge-Isanti, Coach Nelson said every game is a big game.
“It doesn’t matter whom we are playing,” Coach Nelson said. “Any given day could be your downfall if you don’t bring your A game. Certain games you may have a little more wiggle room, but we need to bring effort every night. Expectations don’t diminish based on opponent.”
The second period Monticello scored four consecutive goals with no response from the Bluejackets.
Brian Cornelius got things started with a short handed goal assisted by Henrikson six minutes into the second period.
Up next was an unassisted shot from Spencer Lewis with 10:18 on the clock.
Cornelius went on to score the next two goals, wrapping up the second period with Monticello in the lead 4-0.
The boys came out in the third period ready to pile it on.
Just a minute into the final period DeChene scored off of the power play with an assist coming from Sibley.
Dahlheimer scored next with even strength, resulting in a score of 6-0.
With 8:33 on the clock Sibley scored the final goal of the game with the assist coming from DeChene.
The final score was 7-0 and the Moose now have four consecutive wins on their record.
Nash Wilson had 15 saves in the net.
The Monticello boys hockey team now sits at the top of the conference with a 12-5-1 record for the season.
The boys will compete against St. Cloud Cathedral on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m at home.
The boys will continue to work in practice.
“The biggest thing we try to work on is compete level and bringing game like intensity to the practice,” Coach Nelson said.
