Monticello hockey defeats Princeton and advances to the section finals

The Moose are on a roll, skating circles around any competition thrown their way.
Monticello took down Sauk Rapids-Rice 8-0 on Thursday, Feb. 20 and then Princeton on Saturday, Feb. 22, 5-1.
Princeton got the first goal of the night scoring two minutes into the game.
But Monticello’s defense kicked it up after that and the Tigers didn’t score again.
Jeffrey Henrikson was the first of the Moose to score with even strength and the assist from Brian Cornelius.
Wilson Dahlheimer scored next for the Moose with a wicked pass from Henrikson with eight minutes left in the first period.
The second period was rather bleak with neither team scoring.
In the third period Monticello added three more goals.
Dahlheimer had a nice goal down the middle assisted by Cornelius.
Huntley Hinz earned himself a goal off of the power play with two minutes left in the game.
Henrikson closed out the game with his second goal of the night about a minute later.
Moose goalie Nash Wilson had 33 saves for the night.
The hockey team now sits at a record of 17-7 and has one game left before they move onto the state tournament.
Monticello will compete in the section final on Thursday, Feb. 27 against Pine City Area at the Fogerty Arena in Northeast Minneapolis.
Monticello went head to head with Pine City Area in the season opener on Friday, Nov. 22 and took the win 5-2.
The Moose didn’t make it passed the semifinals last season, so they will have a chance to prove themselves on the ice against the Dragons.
