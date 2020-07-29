Monticello High School soccer camp canceled as safety precaution

by Jessie Meyen
MONTICELLO Times
There were many questions as the long awaited Monticello soccer camp had been canceled due to a “covid issue”.
Monticello boys soccer head coach Matt McLachlan cleared things up and looks forward to resuming practices.
Camps have been running on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. for five weeks now. Players are welcome from eighth grade through twelfth grade.
But on Monday, July 20 the weeks camp had been canceled fully.
Turns out it wasn’t as serious as people thought. Coaches simply wanted to keep everyone safe no matter how small the chances were.
“No, there were actually no direct connections to our team related to this,” Coach McLachlan said. “There were secondary connections, and our thought process was that with three hours of practice this week it is not worth the risk of transferring any illnesses on to other players.”
Coach McLachlan said he was disappointed he couldn’t see his players last week, but he knew it was necessary.
He’s excited to see how his team can improve this year.
This is the first time they’ve been able to do multiple sessions more than one week. There’s typically one per week when the players are having their normal summer league games.
“What we are concentrating on is improving our touch and trapping skills,” Coach McLachlan said. “We work on those every session and then we work on something else as well depending upon what day it is. We end the session with some sort of competition whether it’s shooting drills or actual scrimmages when we were finally allowed to do that.”
The coaches are focusing on developing their soccer players as individuals first and the team aspect should come naturally. Individual skills in the summer and team skills during the regular season.
“The team itself has improved as well and some of their competition settings when we’ve been able to host those,” Coach McLachlan said. “I think it will be a help to them when it comes time to play actual games for the high school.”
The camp itself is 20 dollars per player per week.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
