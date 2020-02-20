Monticello High School celebrates four stellar students

Monticello High School nominates four students every year for the AAA Award and ExCEL Award.
The AAA Award recognizes two seniors, one boy and one girl who have shown excellence in academics, arts, and athletics.
The ExCEL Award recognizes two juniors, one boy and one girl who have proved themselves in academics, athletics, fine arts, leadership, and volunteer work in their communities.
Jacob Keller and Cat Terres were nominated for the AAA Award and Sam Valor and Avery Vanderlinden were nominated for the ExCEL Award.
Each student had filled out a form applying for the nomination and Gary Revenig called the final four students to his office to present them with the awards.
The four finalists were more than deserving.
ExCEL Nominees:
Keller is a senior at Monticello High School who has had his hand in just about everything.
He first heard about the Triple A Award when he was a freshman and set his sights on the goal.
“That was my goal, to work hard,” Keller said. “So, it was really cool to receive it as a senior,”
Keller has maintained a 4.0 gpa throughout high school and is ranked number one in his senior class in academics. He also attends school board meetings as the student school board representative.
He is a part of the Monticello band as well as the Mississippi 8 band, but most of his free time goes towards sports.
The Monticello three sport athlete makes it look easy on the soccer, basketball, and track varsity teams.
“I’d say that competitiveness really drives me,” Keller said. “It’s what drives me to do well.”
Keller is an outstanding athlete, but he’s also a leader.
He has been soccer captain since he was just a sophomore and he ended the 2019 soccer season with an impressive 28 goals.
“Being younger in age and having a leadership position helped me grow quickly as a leader in all areas of my life,” Keller said.
As for his community work, he has participated in Feed My Starving Children, has recently been asked to help develop a new Lions club for high schoolers, and helps in many youth athletic camps.
Keller hasn’t chosen a college to attend yet, but he wants to play soccer and continue to be a leader wherever his future takes him.
Terres was the female who was nominated for the AAA Award.
She was unaware of the award and was shocked that she was chosen out of so many candidates.
“I was so honored to be the one girl chosen,” Terres said.
She prides herself in taking hard classes, pushing herself academically, and doing it with a good attitude.
“It’s easy to show a great gpa and take easy classes, but I’m more about taking hard classes and really benefiting myself and pushing myself,” Terres said.
She is on the basketball team, but her real passion is for music.
She’s been in band and choir since sixth grade and participates in chamber choir as well.
“It’s something that’s always going to exist and there’s no substitute for creating the art of music,” Terres said about her passion. “It’s also cool seeing everyone’s individual voices come together in a choir for that common goal.”
Terres has volunteered her time at Feed My Starving Children, Unified Band, and does a lot of community work with her basketball team as well.
Terres said she proved herself as a leader in both sports and choir.
She was chosen as alto section leader in choir her sophomore year and has been a basketball captain for three years now on varsity.
In the process of choosing a captain, each basketball player had to write one reason why Terres should receive the position. She was blown away by her teammates’ kind words.
“The most common theme was that I’m a great communicator and I’m always willing to pick people up– whether I was having a good game or not,” Terres said reflecting. “To know that’s what my teammates think of me just makes me want to be an even better leader and continue doing those things.”
AAA Nominees:
Sam Valor was the male Monticello junior nominated for the ExCEL Award.
He didn’t know about the award before-hand and he certainly didn’t think he would get nominated.
“It felt good to know that I was recognized out of my whole class,” Valor said.
Academic excellence is something that Valor said goes further than just having good grades.
“I push myself to value my grades, get things done on time, and to have great relationships with my teachers.”
He does a great job of balancing his grades on top of being a three sport athlete. Valor is on the football, basketball, and track team.
He was this year’s football captain and said the best way to be a leader is to lead by example.
His extracurricular activities include being a writing tutor, a peer leader, and he also leads youth sports programs whenever he can.
He said his future is what motivates him.
“I want to achieve all my goals so that I can have a good future, get a good job, and also make my parents proud,” Valor said.
One way that he has proved himself as a leader in the community is pushing younger athletes to be the best they can be.
“Something I personally do, is make sure kids are working just as hard in the off season, as they are during the regular season,” Valor said. “Motivating others is a great way to keep myself motivated.”
Valor plans to continue being a leader as he finishes out his junior year at Monticello and transitions into a senior next year.
Avery Vanderlinden was the female Monticello junior chosen for the ExCEL Award.
She couldn’t be happier to represent her class and receive this award.
“I was so surprised and honored because I know a lot of other students that take part in the same activities I do,” Vanderlinden said.
She’s in national honor society, currently taking three college courses, and has had a 4.0 since she was in sixth grade.
Vanderlinden runs cross country and track at Monticello High School and was very modest about her athletic abilities.
“I’m not the best at the sports that I play, but I’ve met so many incredible people through sports,” she said.
She’s also in choir, interact (a volunteering club), and Magic Mentors at the high school.
Vanderlinden has volunteered at the state fair, done bell ringing for the Salvation Army, and also participates in Feed My Starving Children.
The modest junior said that she loves volunteering more than anything.
“I love seeing the smile on peoples’ faces when I help them and it makes me feel really fulfilled,” Vanderlinden said.
She said she has proved herself to be a leader by starting off as an underclassman and slowly working her way to the top and earning the trust of her coaches and teammates.
“It was cool to see my cross country coach delegate some leadership roles to me this year,” she said. “I got to lead some runs and prepare younger runners for races.”
She hadn’t heard about the award until she was nominated, but now that she is aware, she would love to receive the AAA Award next year.
“It’s definitely going to be in the back of my mind and I’m going to try and be a leader next year for myself and others,” Vanderlinden said.
All four students were honored to be nominated. Keller was the only student to be recognized on the regional level and will receive the award on Saturday, March 21.
