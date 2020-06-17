Monticello Help Center looks to expand to new building

The Monticello Help Center has been open to the public since 1974 and now are making a change.
The help center website states that, “Monticello Help Center is a local non-profit dedicated to reducing hunger in our community and restoring hope to the people we serve. We are governed by Christian Social Services, Inc. and offer our services to all who qualify within the community.”
No the center is deciding to help other by helping themselves move into a bigger facility.
The center is currently located at 215 Cedar St in Monticello and it shares a building with the DMV.
Lars Carlson is the Help Center director said he’s ready for change.
“We are moving because our current facility is extremely small and makes it challenging for us to keep up with the needs of the community,” Carlson said.
With the current state of the pandemic, a time line is hard to stick with, but the plan is to fully make the move by the end of fall.
It’s not something that can be done over night and the Help Center team is doing everything they can to speed up the move.
“In preparation of our move, we’ve toured similar organizations to the Help Center in surrounding communities and assembled a team of experts that would assist us in looking at best practices with the intent of incorporating them into what will be our next step,” Carlson said. “We are very interested in not only fighting food insecurity, but giving all people the opportunity to choose healthy lifestyles by making healthy food options accessible to them.”
The decision to move started when they launched their Capital Campaign and then the icing on top was an anonymous donor to assist with the move.
“Our organization had the vision for expansion for years,” Carlson said. “We’ve gotten creative at being able to meet the needs of our community on a larger level than our current facility allows.”
During the pandemic the clothing center was forced to close down, but the food shelter never did.
The Help Center changed it’s model to a no-contact, delivery only model. People in Monticello in need of food can call, then they will go through a list of items with them that will assist the volunteers in packing for them. Then, one of the volunteer drivers will deliver to their door. It’s that easy.
Carlson doesn’t plan on closing, but he’s keeping an open mind.
“When the new facility is ready, there may be a few days in transition when we will have to close, but we are committed to making that time as short as possible,” Carlson said.
Lately needs have been higher than ever for the Monticello Help Center.
“We’ve had to adapt our practices during the covid-19 pandemic,” Carlson said. “Those dependent on us before the pandemic became even more dependent. We also saw that many who had not needed us for a while had to return for just a little assistance.”
The school district had been providing over 2200 meals a week to families and those meals stopped as of June 5.
As a solution they started Kid’s Kitchen a little early this year in hopes to not leave a gap between services. The center was also able to partner with other local food shelves to do an over 24,000-pound produce give away.
“We acknowledge that being in a position where one needs to ask for help can be a huge hurdle for people to overcome,” Carlson said. “We want to create a space that looks familiar and comfortable so that those that need help, do take the step toward getting it. Our desire is to create more of a grocery store appearance that would allow for more independence for participants to shop, giving them more input in the kinds of food they will receive.”
The same is true of the clothing center. The goal is to create more of a “boutique” so people can maintain their dignity while receiving the help they need.
The new facility will also allow for the Help Center to be better stewards of donation and low priced opportunities that come in. In the current facility, there’s just enough storage to get through a week. This means that they sometimes have to turn away large donations just because they have nowhere to store them. In the new facility, they’ll be able to accept it and buy in bigger bulk at a lower price when they purchase things.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.