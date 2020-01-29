Monticello Gymnastics takes seventh at True Team

Monticello was hand picked to compete at True Team State on Saturday, Jan. 25 along with 10 other top class A teams with the highest average scores throughout the season.
Monticello finished in seventh place with a score of 173.725.
This was the gymnastics teams’ third year attending the meet.
Head Coach Kelly Osland felt her team performed their best on Saturday.
“It was a great meet for us as we had our full varsity line up – something we haven’t had since November,” Coach Osland said.
On vault they scored a 44.225.
On bars they earned a score of 42.325.
Next was the balance beam where the scored a 41.800.
The girls finished on the floor with a score of 45.375.
Individually, Raegan Bryant placed 19th over all on vault with an average score of 9.175 and an all around score of 26.300. Presley Kass wasn’t far behind placing 21st with a score of 9.150 and an all around score of 35.500.
On the bars Shae Anderson tied for 10th place over all with an average score of 8.850 and an all around score of 35.325.
For the balance beam Sydney Wahnschaffe placed 28th with an average score of 8.650 and an all around score of 8.650.
Finally for floor Kass tied for ninth place with a score of 9.375 and an all around total of 35.500. Anderson wasn’t far behind in 16th place with an average score of 9.225 and an all around score of 35.325.
The girls competed and represented Monticello amazingly.
“I’m extremely happy with how our team performed and how they came together as a team,” Coach Osland said. “I’m hoping that the energy and performances from this meet will help carry us to the end of the season.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
