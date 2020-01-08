Monticello gymnastics shines at the Tropical Twist Invite

The Magic gymnastics team has been battling injuries and sickness all season. They’ve had to rework its roster, compete with less girls, and push gymnasts past their comfort zone, but they’ve never backed down to big competition.
Head Coach Kelly Oswald has been trying to keep her girls positive and forward-focused.
The result was a third-place finish at the Jan. 4 Tropical Twist in Big Lake.“The whole month of December I only had about 10 gymnasts to work with in practice,” she said. “They’re going to have to dig deep to find their skills again.”
The girls headed to Big Lake for the Tropical Twist to test their abilities against Sartell-St. Stephen, Big Lake, Annandale, Becker, Chisago Lakes, Rogers, and Glenco-Silver Lake.
This year was the first time Monticello competed in the Tropical Twist, but Coach Oswald was looking for some competition.
“I wanted to change it up this year,” Coach Oswald said. “I wanted a change of pace in competition.”
Despite all of the adversity, Monticello placed third over all as a team with a score of 137.95.
Just a ninth grader, Raegan Bryant placed fifth on the vault, seventh on floor, and 10th on bars.
“It was unexpected and it was an off day for me, so I was very surprised,” Bryant said.
Presley Kass came in ninth place on floor and bars.
Senior Shae Anderson placed eighth on bars and 12th as an individual in the all around.
“I had a few mistakes which was kind of upsetting, but I’m hoping I get to redeem myself on Thursday.”
Though third seems like a high ranking, the Magic weren’t pleased with their score and they’re looking to tighten up tonight when they head to Big Lake once again at 6:30 p.m.
“We have to take things slowly and hope that each day we get stronger and more confident,”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
