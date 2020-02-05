Monticello gymnastics shines against St. Francis

The Monticello gymnastics team went head to head with St. Francis adding another win for their season.
Monticello finished the night scoring a 140.675 over St. Francis 131.775.
The Magic was off to a great start with five strong athletes on the vault.
Raegan Bryant came in first scoring a 9.3, Shae Anderson was next scoring a 9.15, Annabelle Klimesh scored an 8.7, Karee Kitzman scored an 8.65, and Myla Bondhus scored an 8.5.
Those five top spots in the first event put Monticello in a great position.
On the bars, the Magic took the top three spots over St. Francis.
Anderson topped the list scoring a 9.1, Morgan Lemke was behind her with an 8.625, and Bryant came in third scoring an 8.6.
The the balance beam St. Francis took the first place spot, but Monticello made up for it taking the second, third, and fourth place spots.
Hailey Schmitz came in second scoring a 9.075, Sydney Wahnschaffe was third with an 8.8, and Anderson came in fourth scoring an 8.25.
Finally on the floor Bryant came in first place scoring a 9.275 and Anderson was in a close second scoring a 9.175.
As for the all-around, Anderson took first place with an over all score of 35.675 and Bryant came in second over all with a score of 35.325.
The Magic competes again on Friday, Feb. 7 at Becker High School against multiple schools.
