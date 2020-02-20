Monticello gymnastics sends three individuals to state

Monticello took second place over all in the Section 7A meet on Saturday, Feb. 15 scoring a 141.5. Three Magic individuals earned spots to compete in the state meet on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Head Coach Kelly Osland was so proud of her gymnasts.
“We had a great meet today,” Coach Osland said. “We’ve been working super hard and it’s amazing to see all of our routines pan out perfectly today.”
On vault Monticello earned a score of 35.975.
Raegan Bryant earned sixth place over all on vault scoring a 9.375.
Shae Anderson was next for Monticello earning 11th place with a score of 9.
On the bars the Magic girls shined and scored a 35.225.
Morgan Lemke and Bryant will be competing as individuals on bars at the state meet.
Coach Osland said that Morgan Lemke and Bryant had been wanting to go to state for bars and have been working towards that all season.
Lemke came in third place scoring a 9, Bryant came in fourth with a score of 8.95, and Anderson came in fifth place scoring a 8.925.
On the beam Monticello earned a score of 34.75.
Anderson came in second place over all with a 9.2. She was performing well in every event.
Reagan Wahnshaffe came in eighth place over all on the beam scoring a 8.95.
On the floor Monticello scored a 35.55.
Anderson came in fifth place scoring a 9.25 and Bryant scored a 8.95 in 10th place.
In the all around competition Anderson earned an incredible first place title.
The stellar senior gymnast will be competing as an All Around gymnast and has the chance to place in any of the four events on Saturday.
The last time a Monticello gymnast earned first place in the all around was in 2004.
“Shae Anderson has worked so hard and to see her be number one in the all around was such a proud moment for me,” Coach Osland said. “I’m just thrilled.”
“I feel amazing right now,” Anderson said. “Last year I missed it by one tenth and I didn’t get to go at all. So, I trained so hard in the off season and it’s so good to be going and bringing two other girls with me.”
Anderson said she couldn’t have done it without the motivation from her teammates and coaches.
“It feels so good to have my teammates motivate me and finally be able to go to state as a senior,” Anderson said with a huge smile on her face.
The three Monticello gymnasts will be working hard to prepare for the individual competition on Saturday at the Roy Wilkens Auditorium in St. Paul.
“This week we’ll just be sharpening our skills and working on consistency,” Coach Osland said.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
