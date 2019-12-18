Monticello gymnastics can’t be beat

The Monticello gymnastics team grabbed ahold of another win in their home gym on Thursday, Dec. 12 against conference competitor North Branch.
The girls started with vault and took first place with a total score of 36.05. Raegan Bryant and Shae Anderson took first and second place with scores of 9.25 and a solid 9.
The girls were off to a magic start.
Next was bars where Monticello beat out North Branch 34.1 to 31.775.
Anderson was number one scoring a 9.1 and Presley Kass was number two with a solid 9.
Monti proved balance on the beam with a combined score of 34.575.
The top four spots were all filled by Monticello athletes.
Anderson was first with a 8.775, Sydney Wahnschaffe and Hailey Schmitz tied for second with a 8.7, Kass rounded out the group with a 8.4.
And finally, floor. The girls scored a 36.025 blowing the competition away.
Karly Kleeberger earned second place with and Anderson hit third place with a 9.1, securing the win for Monticello.
The final score was 140.75 to 131.875 giving the Magic another W for their record.
Becker will come to Monticello on Friday, Dec. 20 for one last meet before the Christmas break.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
