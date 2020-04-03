Monticello golfers are itching to get on the green

With the smell of spring in the air and temperatures reaching to mid-fifties Monticello golfers are itching to get back on the green.
The Monticello Country Club has brought joy to many local golfers throughout the years as Spring slowly but surely makes its way to Minnesota.
COVID-19 has caused a lot of spring activities to come to a halt and golf is no exception.
The Monticello Country Club located on Golf Course Road would normally be open and ready for business in March, but now it’s April and golfers still aren’t allowed to tee off.
Kristi Dostal, Head Golf Professional at the country club hasn’t seen anything quite like this.
She said that golf season starts whenever the weather allows, but they always try to shoot for the first week of April. Sometimes it’s earlier and sometimes it’s later.
One thing that always takes place at the beginning of April is the Monticello High School Golf team season opener, but not this year.
As of now, Dostal isn’t sure when the course will be open.
They’ve been instructed to remain closed until Friday, May 1, but the PGA Section and the Minnesota Golf Association is trying really hard to get that date bumped up.
Dostal wants people to be safe, but she thinks that certain measures can be taken to be safe and still allow golfing to take place.
“Because golf takes place outside we’re thinking that can be considered social distancing and we’re putting a lot of new things in place to keep people safe,” she said.
So far the Monticello Country Club has a plan in place for when they do open, but as of now they are completely closed to the public.
“We’ve got a whole plan in place¬ – we’re just waiting for the state to give us the okay to do it,” Dostal said.
That plan includes keeping the pro shop closed, every tee time and payment will be either set up online or over the phone, prohibiting the use of golf carts and only allowing golfers to walk the course, limited food and beverage moving to pick up and take out only, 15 minute tee times, no practice facilities will be open, and a limited number of golfers at one time.
Dostal has also received mixed reviews about the golf course closing.
Some people appreciate the precautions that are taking place to keep people safe, but others simply just want to get out and golf.
“I’ve had people tell me we’re doing the right thing by closing the course, but I’ve also had people say things like, this is ridiculous, if I can take a walk in the park why can’t I take a park on the golf course,” Dostal said.
Over all she is just doing what she’s told.
“It’s hard to please everyone,” she went on. “Right now my hands are tied and I just want to keep people safe. I’m hoping we can open up for them soon.”
There’s a lot of avid golfers that are getting antsy and making due in their own backyards.
Mark Frie, a Monticello local and golf enthusiast is struggling with not being able to be out golfing.
“I’ve been playing golf since I was 12 years old and this time of year I always look to getting out and golfing,” Frie said. “The weather is getting half way decent and I’m ready to get out there.”
He even thought about heading to Albion Ridges Golf Course in Maple Lake because it was open to the public, but he found out that the county showed up on Friday, March 27 and told everyone to go home.
Right now he’s settling for working on his golf game in solitude.
“I keep practicing at home and in my backyard,” Frie said. “I’m just trying to say in some kind of shape for when the course opens again.”
Frie was especially looking forward to the Swing into Spring golf tournament, but that won’t be happening this year.
Many events that would be taking place at the Monticello Country Club have been either postponed or canceled.
High School tournaments, St. Johns tournaments, and community tournaments and fundraisers are all a part of the clubs’ yearly schedule, but this year is looking completely different.
Dostal found out in a recent phone call with the Monticello High School Activities Director, Gary Revenig that the Monday, June 22 golf tournament that takes place every year has already been rescheduled to sometime in August.
In the meantime, Superintendent Rick Traver is keeping the golf course in check. He’s taking care of the course as he regularly would be, but there just hasn’t been anyone to enjoy it yet.
Dostal is trying to keep people informed as best as she knows how.
“I’m trying to use social media to try and keep peoples’ spirits up,” she said. “I’m letting them know that we just took our green covers off, sending out photos, and ultimately letting costumers know that we want to open soon, but we have to be safe.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
