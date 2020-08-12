Monticello Golf Scramble makes its11th annual appearance despite COVID-19

The 11th Annual Monticello High School Golf Scramble was a little later than previous years, but it wasn’t lacking in any other area.
Sponsors showed up, teachers showed their support, parents took part, and most importantly funds were raised to support the Monticello High School athletic program and senior scholarships.
Played at the Monticello Country Club, the scramble took place on Monday, Aug. 10 instead of taking place in July like previous years.
Shot gun start was at 11 a.m. as the course was filled with teams riding around on golf carts and shooting their best shots.
To register each individual had to pay $90 which included 18 holes of golf, a cart, hole and fairway contests, a name in the silent auction, and a banquet buffet.
Everything remained the same as previous years except everything took place outside – the weather was a perfect 75 and overcast.
Metro Paving Asphalt Contractors was there supporting and sponsoring Monticello.
Four former Minnesota Vikings were there signing posters and playing with Monticello teachers and coaches.
Tuineau Alipate, Ted Brown, Tommy Kramer, and NFL Hall of Famer Paul Krause were all in on the action and their company sponsored a hole – Metro Paving.
Other sponsors for the day included: Bluestone, Dahlheimer Beverage, Hoglund Bus Company, Jimmy Johns, Just Drive, Monticello Lions, Pizza Ranch, Von Hanson’s Meats, and West Metro.
Some of the teams signed up to golf were Mike Carr, Nathan Herfindahl, Jeff Houselog, and Kristin Zalec, team Gary Revenig, Tom Klein, Tom Bauman, and Pete Larkin, and team Cole Bovee, Braydon Hanson, Ty Kline, and Aaron Wisecup.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
