Monticello golf joins the ‘Be The Light’ movement

A certain Monticello coach took the chance to see his seniors in a safe and effective way.
Monticello High School jumped into the Be The Light Movement on Monday, April 13 and has been encouraging seniors, coaches, and athletes in any way possible.
Monticello boys golf head coach Brian Hoffman headed to the Monticello High School parking lot on Monday with his truck covered in signs to lift up his team’s spirits.
Hoffman said he and his wife Jill made the signs once Monticello Activities Director Gary Revenig had let all of the coaches know they were joining to movement.
The hand-written signs read, “Go Magic Golf” and “Coach Hoffman misses you all”.
In the parking lot he met Revenig, Jared Hines, a few of the spring sport coaches from Monticello, and a few of his golf seniors.
“I just thought it was a great way to express my care and concern for the students,” Coach Hoffman said. “We haven’t been able to see each other so it was a good check in.”
Golf courses have now opened since this meeting and Hoffman encouraged his team to stay active and stay safe.
“I let my team know that the Monticello course was open and they were able to go and play under their own discretion,” Hoffman said. “I also told them to talk to their parents before doing anything, but I think it’s very important to get out during this time while social distancing.”
He’s been coaching for 10 years and has never experienced anything like this. He’s more concerned about his seniors than himself during this time.
The seniors who are missing out on competition this spring are Jackson May, Alex Opatz, Jacob Pederson, and Matt Miller.
“It’s so sad,” Coach Hoffman said. “I feel more bad for them than myself as a coach.”
The Monticello golf team would’ve been a month into their season if it weren’t for covid-19.
The team would have been strong this year and a lot of talented players were returning this season. Hoffman also mentioned that with some changes in the conferences they would’ve been at the top.
“This year would’ve been one of our most talented teams,” Coach Hoffman said. “It’s hard not being able to see the season unfold.”
On Thursday, March 23 the Minnesota State High School League announced that spring seasons were officially canceled.
It was a hard pill to swallow for all teams.
Golfers will still get the chance to see Coach Hoffman because he lives on holes 12 and 14 of the Monticello Country Club.
Hoffman said that whenever his kids are on the course with their fathers or friends they send him a text message and he can look right out his window and wave.
“I have my work station set up by my window so I can recognize most of my athletes swings, and sometimes they message me if they’re out there, but it’s nice that I can check in with them that way.”
Hoffman thinks everyone should be a part of the Be The Light Movement. Everyone is going through a similar situation during this pandemic and community is huge during a crisis like this.
“I think we’re seeing a lot of adults coming together and showing their support for kids during this time,” Coach Hoffman said. “For the most part my kids have said they’re doing okay and they might be putting on a brave face.”
Hoffman also acknowledged the positives of the lock down.
Families have been getting quality time that they hadn’t before, technology is being used strategically, and it’s also giving people a chance to slow down and be thankful for the little things.
“We have to keep our focus on the positives, because there are some good things, but we’ll be prayerful and hopeful that we get back to normal soon,” Hoffman said.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@agpecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.